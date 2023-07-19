Discover the Joyful Journey of Finding One's Smile in the Delightful Children's Book "Chester Jester Finds His Smile"
A whimsical children’s book awaits those who seek smiles and happinessLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Chester Jester Finds His Smile" follows the journey of Chester and the Jester family as they navigate the challenges of Chester's missing memory. Chester's forgetfulness becomes a source of concern for his loved ones, but they embark on a quest to help him rediscover his smile.
As young readers join Chester and his family, they witness the unwavering bond of love and support that guides them through this extraordinary journey. Through whimsical and engaging storytelling, author Sharon Kramer crafts a tale that celebrates the beauty of acceptance and the joy of finding one's happiness.
With its 24 pages of engaging illustrations and heart-touching storyline, "Chester Jester Finds His Smile" is a book that will inspire young minds and warm the hearts of readers of all ages.
Sharon Kramer, a dedicated mom, grandma, and special education teacher, brings her passion for storytelling to life in this charming children's book.
“Chester Jester Finds His Smile” truly is a book that can be read by parents to their children, or for parents to enjoy themselves. Grab a copy of this book now on Amazon and discover how Chester finds his smile again through the help of his loving family.
About Olympus Story House:
Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.
Elmer Teves
Olympus Story House
+18188090723 ext.
email us here