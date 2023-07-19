VIP Private Coffee Farm Tour Experience Available Now at Kona Earth
Kona Earth, a family-run, 26-acre coffee farm on Hawaii’s Big Island, recently announced its VIP Private Farm Tour Experience.
Private tours allow us to dive deep and share our experiences as coffee growers & farm owners. This immersive approach tends to attract high-quality visitors keenly interested in Kona coffee.”HOLUALOA, HI, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kona Earth, a family-run 26-acre coffee farm on Hawaii’s Big Island, recently announced its VIP Private Farm Tour Experience. Husband and wife owners Steve and Joanie Wynn take visitors behind the scenes of their working coffee farm located in the heart of Kona’s coffee-growing region.
Arranged by appointment, private groups get an in-depth look into the Kona coffee production process. The VIP Private Farm Tour Experience averages two hours, beginning with a walk through the coffee orchards and ending with Kona coffee on the lanai which overlooks the Pacific ocean. During the tour, guests also have the opportunity to sample freshly baked banana bread and 75% dark chocolate made with Kona cacao from the farm. A gift shop on site also offers Kona coffee, chocolate, gifts & souvenirs.
Kona coffee farm tours are an immensely popular tourist attraction for visitors to the Big Island. Kona Earth owner Steve Wynn explained their decision to offer owner-guided private tours, “Private tours enable us to do a deep dive into Kona coffee and to share our personal experience as growers. We can fine-tune tours to each group's specific interests. This immersive approach attracts a high-quality visitor with a keen interest in learning about our life as farmers and the unique nature of Kona coffee.”
Co-owner Joanie Wynn agreed, “As a family-run farm, we want our guests to feel like family. It’s a very relaxed and conversational experience and a true joy to share our passion with visitors from all over the world.”
The VIP Private Farm Tour Experience is popular with family groups and couples looking for a unique and personal experience while visiting Hawai'i. Even younger guests find something of interest, exploring the giant banyan tree on the property and meeting the Wynn’s farm dog, Tickle.
The VIP Private Farm Tour Experience can be booked directly on the Kona Earth website and costs seventy-five dollars per adult visitor. In addition to Kona coffee and chocolate tastings, the fee includes complementary cappuccinos, espressos, and a coffee sample bag to take home.
ABOUT KONA EARTH
Kona Earth is a family-owned and operated coffee farm on the Big Island of Hawaii. Nurtured from seed to cup, its single estate, 100% Kona coffee is small-batch roasted on-site and shipped farm-direct for supreme freshness. Their popular Hawaiian specialty coffee is sold directly to consumers via their online store at konaearth.com
Kona Earth’s farm is situated at 2200 ft on the tropical slopes of the Hualalai volcano. The high mountain “mauka” climate allows the coffee trees to grow lush. Cooler temperatures and ample rainfall make for ideal growing conditions. The fruit matures slowly, resulting in coffee beans of remarkable size and quality.
Kona Earth owners Steve and Joanie Wynn took the reins at the Kona coffee farm about two years ago. They nurture their single-estate Kona Typica coffee from crop to cup. The beans are hand-picked, processed and roasted on site. They ship their whole-bean coffee directly to customers, taking orders via their online store.
In addition to selling their private estate Kona coffee, Kona Earth also offers gift sets, Kona chocolate made with cacao from the farm, Kona coffee "Spice" bbq rub, and Kona coffee scrub soap.
Kona Earth is committed to giving back with its “Care In Every Cup” initiative. A percentage of proceeds is donated to support the Hawaii-based non-profit Kohala Center. Specifically, donations are directed to support reef preservation at Kahalu’u Bay. “Giving back has always been a priority for us, and our customers like the idea of 'great coffee for a great cause',” commented owner Steve Wynn.
ABOUT KONA COFFEE
The Kona Coffee Belt is a tiny strip of land on the western side of Hawai’i. Just a few miles wide and less than 30 miles long, the area is known for growing Kona Typica, an exceptionally fine Arabica coffee. The area's microclimate combines a mild, tropical climate with minor temperature variations and mineral-rich, volcanic soil. The only gourmet specialty grown within the United States, Kona coffee reflects fair trade labor practices and is universally prized among coffee aficionados.
