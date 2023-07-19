Home Genius Exteriors Named FORTUNE Magazine Best Places to Work For Millennials

Home Genius Exteriors Team HGE Phiiadelphia office "more training always wins" event 4th of July Celebration in the HGE Call Center

Home Genius Exteriors, one of the fastest growing home improvement companies in America, recognized as one of the best places to work for Millennials.

Our goal from day one was to not only to become the fastest growing home improvement company in America, but also the most respected. This recognition shows we're on the right track to do both.” — Jeff Gunhus

HYATTSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Genius Exteriors, one of the fastest growing home improvement companies in America, has been honored with the prestigious title of FORTUNE Magazine Best Places to Work For Millennials. The recognition is a testament to the company's commitment to fostering an exceptional work environment that empowers its millennial employees to thrive.

Under the leadership of co-Founders Jeff Gunhus, Austin Killian, Brent Miller and Max Alesi, Home Genius Exteriors has experienced remarkable growth over the past three years, driven by an incredible team dedicated to delivering outstanding service and results. This recognition as a top workplace in America affirms the company's unwavering dedication to placing culture at the forefront of its operations.

Jeff Gunhus, CEO of Home Genius Exteriors, expressed his enthusiasm for the honor, stating, "HGE has gone from start-up to industry leader in only a few years thanks to the hard work and dedication of our amazing team. Our goal from day one was to not only to become the fastest growing home improvement company in America, but also the most respected. This recognition shows we're on the right track to do both."

Home Genius Exteriors prides itself on creating an environment that fosters innovation, collaboration, and professional growth. By providing extensive training, mentorship programs, and career development opportunities, the company ensures that its millennial workforce is equipped with the necessary skills and tools to excel in their roles.

While a supportive and inclusive culture is nurtured, co-Founder Austin Killian explains that Home Genius Exteriors fosters an environment of high-performance and hard work. “Our customers have high expectations of us, so we have similarly high expectations for everyone who wears Home Genius blue. We encourage and celebrate ambition, hard work and discipline, but have fun at the same time.”

The company's commitment to excellence extends beyond its internal operations. Home Genius Exteriors is renowned for its exceptional customer service, attention to detail, and unmatched quality in every home improvement project undertaken. By consistently exceeding customer expectations, the company has established itself as an industry leader and a trusted partner for homeowners nationwide. Home Genius Exteriors also gives back to the communities it serves through its charitable initiative Home Genius Cares.

Being recognized as a FORTUNE Magazine Best Places to Work For Millennials reaffirms Home Genius Exteriors' position as an employer of choice within the home improvement industry. The company's dedication to its employees' success, combined with its unwavering commitment to providing top-notch customer experiences, sets a new standard for excellence in the industry.

About Home Genius Exteriors: Home Genius Exteriors is one of the fastest growing and most respected home improvement companies in America. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, unrivaled quality, and a culture of innovation, the company aims to revolutionize the home improvement experience for homeowners across the nation. Home Genius Exteriors offers a wide range of services, including roofing, siding, windows, doors, gutter, and more, all backed by a team of industry experts dedicated to delivering outstanding results. For more information, visit www.homegeniusexteriors.com or if you want to become a Genius, visit www.join-genius.com