Home Genius Exteriors Named #1 on FORTUNE Magazine's Best Workplaces in Construction™

Q4 Launch Event HGE Phiiadelphia office "more training always wins" event 4th of July Celebration in the HGE Call Center

Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Home Genius Exteriors to 2023 Best Workplaces in Construction, Ranking No. 1

...our Geniuses are our greatest asset, and we are committed to providing them with an environment where they can thrive both personally and professionally.” — Jeff Gunhus

HYATTSVILLE, MD, USA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Genius Exteriors, a leading name in the home improvement and construction industry, proudly announces its recognition as the #1 Best Workplace in Construction™ by FORTUNE Magazine (Small/Medium). This prestigious accolade reflects Home Genius Exteriors' unwavering commitment to creating an exceptional workplace culture, where employees thrive, innovate, and contribute to the company's growth and success.

FORTUNE Magazine's annual Best Workplaces in Construction™ list is a coveted honor that celebrates organizations within the construction sector that prioritize employee well-being, professional growth, and a positive work environment. Home Genius Exteriors' top-ranking position on this list is a testament to the company's dedication to its workforce.

Jeff Gunhus, CEO of Home Genius Exteriors, expressed his gratitude for this esteemed recognition, saying, "Being named the #1 Best Workplace in Construction™ by FORTUNE Magazine is a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. At Home Genius Exteriors, we believe that our Geniuses are our greatest asset, and we are committed to providing them with an environment where they can thrive both personally and professionally."

Home Genius Exteriors' commitment to employee well-being extends beyond words to tangible actions. The company invests in comprehensive training and development programs, promotes a healthy work-life balance, and helps employees gives back to their communities through its Home Genius Cares program. “Our commitment to our workforce has not only driven the company's success,” says co-founder Max Alesi, “but it has also solidified our reputation as an employer of choice in the construction industry.”

The recognition as the #1 Best Workplace in Construction™ is a testament to Home Genius Exteriors' ongoing pursuit of excellence. The company is dedicated to upholding its vision of being the fastest growing and most respected home improvement company in America while simultaneously ensuring that its employees are at the forefront of this journey.

Home Genius Exteriors extends its heartfelt appreciation to its employees, partners, and customers who have contributed to this remarkable achievement. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering top-notch service and continues to look for ways to enhance the well-being and professional growth of its employees.