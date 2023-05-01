Home Genius Exteriors Launches Home Genius Cares, a Charitable Initiative to Impact Local Communities

Home Genius Cares Logo Home Genius Exteriors partners with the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project to install a free roof for a local veteran in Pittsburgh, PA.

Fast-growing home improvement company creates a unique grassroots charity initiative to impact the communities it serves.

With Home Genius Cares, we’ve created an outlet for our teams to take their boundless energy and direct it toward doing good in their communities.” — Jeff Gunhus, CEO

HYATTSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Genius Exteriors, one of the leading home improvement contractors in the United States, has launched Home Genius Cares, a new philanthropic initiative designed to expand the company’s charitable efforts and promote volunteerism.

Since its inception, the Home Genius Exteriors team has been proud to give back to the communities they serve. With the launch of Home Genius Cares, they have formalized their approach to charitable work to make an even greater impact.

Home Genius Cares consists of three core components.

Local focus. Each of the six Home Genius offices will choose a local charity per quarter to support, encouraging team members to volunteer their time and energy to make a meaningful difference.

Support America’s veterans. Each office will continue to participate in the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, providing at least one free roof to a veteran in need every year.

Impact the world. A portion of each installed project's proceeds will be directed to the Home Genius Cares Fund, which will be distributed annually to support national charitable organizations.

“Our company is filled with some of the most incredible people I’ve ever met," said Jeff Gunhus, CEO of Home Genius Exteriors. "With Home Genius Cares, we’ve created an outlet for our teams to take their boundless energy and direct it toward doing good in their communities."

Home Genius Cares has a unique way to select the charities they support. A steering committee led by Gunhus and co-founders Max Alesi, Austin Killian, and Brent Miller will compile an initial list, but final selection is through a quarterly vote by all employees.

“Our goal was to make Home Genius Cares as grassroots as possible,” said co-founder Max Alesi. “When our teams are fully engaged, there’s no limit to what we can accomplish.”

For more information about Home Genius Exteriors, please visit their website at www.homegeniusexteriors.com