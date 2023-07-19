Access Bank UK , the Nigerian International Bank Leading Social Impact with Charity Fundraiser at Fifth Chukker Polo Day

The 14th Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi, II; Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Holdings Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe; Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Nigeria join Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Nigeria presenting the Access Chall Jamie Simmonds CEO MD Access Bank UK Ltd. Herbert Wigwe GROUP CEO ACCESS CORPORATION

During Access Day over 700 guests pledged to build another 200 classroom blocks in underserved communities in Nigeria

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Bank Polo Day celebrated another year of growth for The Access Bank UK Ltd. During the event over 700 guests pledged to build another 200 classroom blocks in underserved communities in Nigeria . This was the result of a successful fundraising for UNICEF schools building programme in Nigeria in partnership with The Access Bank Fifth Chukker social impact initiatives across Africa.

Since the UNICEF Access Bank initiative was started, it has rebuilt schools in Kaduna and has kept more than 8000 students in continuous education. At the same time new school blocks and a computer literacy building all in a more secure and friendly school environment have been developed. The communities surrounding the schools are supported with boreholes for water and sewing and grinding machines to secure employment and stimulate economic and social development.

Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director of Access Holdings PLC and Chairman of The Access Bank UK Ltd, says:

Together our continuing support for the Fifth Chukker - UNICEF initiative reflects our view of our role as a change agent in Nigeria and Africa that can help institute socio-economic development through responsible business practice, social initiatives and environmental consideration.”

The Access Bank UK Ltd CEO and Managing Director, Jamie Simmonds, added that the successful Charity event at Guard’s Polo with Fifth Chukker is a tradition and only possible because of the loyalty of the clients. The addition of the Access Bank branch in Paris is a result of continued strong financial operating performance.

“This is a significant development representing the Bank’s latest success in expanding our parent group’s international footprint beyond Africa, the City of London and its branch in Dubai. “

“We are a bank where our growth has been fuelled by the strength of customer relationships. This enables us to develop innovative products and the best financial solutions for our customers.”

About Access Bank UK Ltd

International Investor publications award 2023

Most innovative Trade Finance African Bank-UK’

Best African Trade Finance 2023 award from International Finance

Best Africa Trade Finance Bank 2023 by Capital Finance International

Over $100m income milestone for the third year running,

18% year-on-year income growth to $131.5m

Pre-tax profits increased by 13% from $51.9m to $58.7m

Trade Finance income grew by 12% year-on-year to $62.6m

Commercial Banking customer deposits reached $1.252bn, up 34% year-on-year

Visa debit card added to our portfolio of customer-focused services

About Access Corporation

Access Holdings Plc. is a leading multinational financial services group that offers commercial banking, lending, payment, insurance, and asset management services. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, Access Corporation operates through a network of more than 600 branches and service outlets, spanning three continents, 18 countries, and 49+ million customers. The Corporation employs more than 28,000 people in its operations in Nigeria and is currently listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (formerly Nigerian Stock Exchange).