Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,290 in the last 365 days.

Zindi Ceo and co-founder, Celina LEE, joins panel of African Business Leaders at Africa Investment Forum in Abidjan

Digital Disruptors in Emerging Technologies and the Future of Business in Africa; Fatim Cissé, IHS ceo and founder of Dux Cote d’Ivoire , Celina Lee Zindi and Etop Ikpe, ceo of Autochek.

"Zindi Ambassadors in 51 countries, predicting Africa's Climate Change

Investors at The Africa Investment Forum discussed the investment priorities for Africa and Zindi broke it down with evidence-based cases.

Together we can create solutions with data driven solutions; so that Through Sustainable Investments, leaders can Build Economic Resilience.”
— Celina LEE, CEO

ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Africa Investment Forum(link is external) has a strong track record of supporting the success of women business owners and entrepreneurs. Less well-known is that the Africa Investment Forum, an initiative of the African Development Bank and seven partners, also works to channel investment to sectors offering women better access to higher skilled and better paying employment. Zindi was grateful to be invited to speak at the Digital Disruption: Emerging Technologies and the Future of Business in Africa; along with Fatim Cissé, IHS ceo and founder of Dux Cote d’Ivoire and Etop Ikpe, ceo of Autochek.

Ahead of COP27, African countries also have to confront the fact that 35% of its economy will be affected and a surge of green jobs are being created. A significant proportion of these will be in the energy, transport, construction, and agriculture sectors, all priority areas of the Africa Investment Forum’s 2022 Market Days, but as well, data scientists need to exist to interpret and make the data impactful to the most needed solutions for the continent. Zindi carries a network of over 50 000 data scientists, trained to do just that.

Celina Lee stated during the Digital Disruption panel at AIF, “Every conversation with these senior business leaders these past few days, confirmed that Zindi is part of the growth of Africa. Together we can create solutions with data driven solutions; so that Through Sustainable Investments, leaders can Build Economic Resilience.”

Zindi is preparing for its biggest event in March 2023, UmojaHack Africa, is the single most-attended inter-university AI hackathon in Africa. Where 3000 students from over 300 universities across 30 African countries come together to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges using AI and machine learning. Zindi invites all business leaders to support this impactful event.

About Umojahack
UmojaHack Africa is Africa's largest inter-university machine learning hackathon, taking place this year 19–20 March 2022 at universities all over the continent.

Cleo HENRY
ZINDI
+27 74 974 6761
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Zindi Ceo and co-founder, Celina LEE, joins panel of African Business Leaders at Africa Investment Forum in Abidjan

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Environment, IT Industry, Natural Disasters, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.