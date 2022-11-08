Zindi Ceo and co-founder, Celina LEE, joins panel of African Business Leaders at Africa Investment Forum in Abidjan

Digital Disruptors in Emerging Technologies and the Future of Business in Africa; Fatim Cissé, IHS ceo and founder of Dux Cote d’Ivoire , Celina Lee Zindi and Etop Ikpe, ceo of Autochek. "Zindi Ambassadors in 51 countries, predicting Africa's Climate Change

Investors at The Africa Investment Forum discussed the investment priorities for Africa and Zindi broke it down with evidence-based cases.

Together we can create solutions with data driven solutions; so that Through Sustainable Investments, leaders can Build Economic Resilience.” — Celina LEE, CEO

ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Africa Investment Forum(link is external) has a strong track record of supporting the success of women business owners and entrepreneurs. Less well-known is that the Africa Investment Forum, an initiative of the African Development Bank and seven partners, also works to channel investment to sectors offering women better access to higher skilled and better paying employment. Zindi was grateful to be invited to speak at the Digital Disruption: Emerging Technologies and the Future of Business in Africa; along with Fatim Cissé, IHS ceo and founder of Dux Cote d’Ivoire and Etop Ikpe, ceo of Autochek.

Ahead of COP27, African countries also have to confront the fact that 35% of its economy will be affected and a surge of green jobs are being created. A significant proportion of these will be in the energy, transport, construction, and agriculture sectors, all priority areas of the Africa Investment Forum’s 2022 Market Days, but as well, data scientists need to exist to interpret and make the data impactful to the most needed solutions for the continent. Zindi carries a network of over 50 000 data scientists, trained to do just that.

Celina Lee stated during the Digital Disruption panel at AIF, “Every conversation with these senior business leaders these past few days, confirmed that Zindi is part of the growth of Africa. Together we can create solutions with data driven solutions; so that Through Sustainable Investments, leaders can Build Economic Resilience.”

Zindi is preparing for its biggest event in March 2023, UmojaHack Africa, is the single most-attended inter-university AI hackathon in Africa. Where 3000 students from over 300 universities across 30 African countries come together to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges using AI and machine learning. Zindi invites all business leaders to support this impactful event.

About Umojahack

UmojaHack Africa is Africa's largest inter-university machine learning hackathon, taking place this year 19–20 March 2022 at universities all over the continent.