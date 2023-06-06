ZINDI co-Founding Member of South African AI Association Encourages AI education and re-Skilling with AI

ZINDI Co-Founding Member ZINDI Co-Founding Member CEO Celina Lee ZINDI Co-Founding Member

Co-founding member, ZINDI, is launching SAAIA to encourage stakeholders to adopt AI as a tool for education and social impact.

"Our community at Zindi is made up of 65 K data scientists from fifty nations; plus hundreds of organisations. SAAIA brings all of these groups to innovate and uplift AI social equity inclusively." — Celina Lee, Zindi CEO and Co-founding member of SAAIA

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zindi as co-founding member is launching The South African Artificial Intelligence Association (SAAIA) to encourage stakeholders to adopt AI as a necessary tool for education and social impact. With the right guidance and institutions, AI (Artificial Intelligence) will elevate economic growth, trade, investment, equality and inclusivity in South Africa and across the continent.

The association’s Founding Advisory Board members include major law firms Michalsons and Webber Wentzel, the Western Cape Government, Tshwane University of Technology, the Technology Innovation Agency, and several AI startups including Zindi.

SAAIA is co-founded with AI Media Africa co-founder, Dr Nick Bradshaw, who brings 25 years of experience in enterprise collaboration software and cloud platforms.

Bradshaw says, “AI Media Africa’s research has shown AI and related automation technologies impact over 120 traditional industries globally.”

Zindi CEO and SAAIA advisory board member Celina Lee, says “The adoption of responsible AI is necessary to maintain the integrity of South Africa’s economic development and uplifting of its people. SAAIA’s objectives will be to focus on regulation, economic growth, trade, investment, fairness, equality and inclusivity in the AI space.”

Among the founding members of SAAIA are South African institutions and international development organizations like GIZ, the German Agency for International Cooperation.

SAAIA’s vision will be to guide stakeholders towards achieving better understanding of Ai for solving world problems.

About the launch, Zindi CEO said, “Our community at Zindi is made up of 65 000 data scientists from more than 50 countries on the continent, as well as hundreds of groups, societies, businesses and other partner organisations working in the AI space. The introduction of SAAIA bodes well for bringing all of these groups together, to discover new ways of working and uplift the AI sector in South Africa and Africa as a whole."

Individual SAAIA membership is free and will provide access to resources, insights and news throughout the year. Members will benefit from a discount on AI Expo tickets scheduled in November 2023 - see more at https://aiexpoafrica.com/.

Zindi ambassadors will be celebrating the SAAIA formal launch event in Pretoria on the 19th of July 2023.