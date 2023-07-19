Wednesday, July 19

State panel exits with a final message: Washington needs a new airport

The commission appointed by the state Legislature to study the options for siting a major new airport in Washington formally disbanded Friday as it submitted its final report without recommending a preferred location. The commission’s goal was stymied by the public backlash last year to its shortlist of proposed new airport sites. Its final report delivered a stark conclusion: This state needs a new airport and likely won’t have one before 2050. “Washington will only be able to meet future commercial aviation needs (passenger and cargo aviation) by developing a greenfield site,” the report states, referring to a location on undeveloped land. “This has yet to be found.” A survey of the commission’s 16 members found that the majority believe “it will take until 2050 or beyond for a new primary commercial aviation facility to be complete and functional.” Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Ellen M. Banner)

Everett's Paine Field is now Seattle Paine Field International Airport

Now arriving at Seattle Paine Field International Airport. You read that right. Snohomish County officials are changing the Everett airport’s name from Snohomish County Airport Paine Field to Seattle Paine Field International Airport. Officials hope the new name will boost its visibility and promote Paine Field as an alternative to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. By adding the name of the city that’s over 10 miles south, the “airport aims to guide more travelers, tourists, and investors to Paine Field and reinforce its geographic proximity to the globally recognized city of Seattle,” the county said in a statement Tuesday. Continue reading at Everett Herald. (Ryan Berry)

Inslee, Woodward and others celebrate launch of City Line, Spokane's first rapid bus route

Gov. Jay Inslee and Mayor Nadine Woodward gathered on the Gonzaga University campus Tuesday with local, state and federal officials to celebrate the launch of the all-electric City Line, Spokane’s first rapid transit bus route. The governor connected climate-related disasters across the globe, the rising risk of wildfires in the American West and the increased pollution of wildfire smoke in the country’s air with the need for mass transit such as the new bus initiative. “I asked myself, where is the state that can attack this problem?” Inslee said. “Where is the city that will stand up to decarbonize our transportation system so we can attack climate change?” “The answer, I am proud to say, is Washington state, and it is Spokane this morning,” he added. Continue reading at Spokesman Review. (Dan Pelle)

