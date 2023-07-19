Health Imperatives Names Jennifer Wong Chief Advancement Officer
Experienced nonprofit practitioner and fundraiser will set Health Imperatives’ philanthropic vision and direct implementation of its strategic development plan
Jenn is a skilled nonprofit practitioner and seasoned fundraiser with a demonstrated commitment to health equity, advocacy and social justice,”BROCKTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Julia Kehoe, President & CEO of Health Imperatives, today announced that Jennifer Wong has joined the organization as Chief Advancement Officer (CAO). Wong will lead a dedicated team of development professionals to advance Health Imperatives’ mission to improve the health and well-being of low-income or vulnerable families and individuals in Southeastern Massachusetts.
“Jenn is a skilled nonprofit practitioner and seasoned fundraiser with a demonstrated commitment to health equity, advocacy and social justice,” says Kehoe. “She has come on board at a pivotal time in the organization’s history, as we develop new initiatives to address growing health and wealth disparities throughout our region.”
Wong has over 20 years of leadership experience in community, academic, government and international organizations. She has served as Director of Development for CBOs, INGOs and academic institutions in the US and globally, specifically the Community Action Program, East Bay Family Healthcare, Pathfinder International and Northeastern University. Notably, Wong served as Global Campaign Director for World YWCA in Geneva, and consulted with the United Nations including UNAIDS, UNICEF, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the World Health Organization (WHO). Most recently, she served with the Boston Public Health Commission’s Infectious Disease Bureau and Partners in Health’s COVID-19 Community Tracing Collaborative.
As CAO, Wong will develop Health Imperatives’ philanthropic vision and lead the implementation of its strategic development plan. By enhancing the organization’s existing fundraising systems, establishing best practices, and introducing new partnership opportunities, she will create a dynamic advancement program and further establish the organization as the leading resource, thought partner, and health and human service provider in Southeastern Massachusetts.
“Health Imperatives is a leader in sexual and reproductive health and services for survivors of violence. They are committed to addressing unmet needs and filling gaps in service delivery. It’s a privilege to join this brave, passionate, and accomplished team,” noted Wong.
About Health Imperatives
Health Imperatives is a 501(c)(3) organization serving Southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape and Islands. Its mission is to improve the health and well-being of low-income or vulnerable families and individuals in the region.
Health Imperatives’ trauma-informed, inclusive services are structured around four primary areas of focus and expertise: Sexual and Reproductive Health Care and other Health Care Services, Youth and Young Families, WIC Nutrition Assistance and Support for Survivors of Violence. Through these services, Health Imperatives provides high-quality, compassionate, and equitable care to people of all income levels, races, ethnicities, sexualities, gender identities, countries of origin, and immigration status.
