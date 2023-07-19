FDLE appoints new special agent in charge in Miami

July 19, 2023

MIAMI – Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Commissioner Mark Glass announced the appointment of Felipe Williams as the tenth Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the Miami Regional Operations Center (MROC).

Williams started his law enforcement career with FDLE in 2008 as a special agent assigned to MROC and throughout the years proved himself a valuable asset to the department.

During his tenure at the agency, Williams worked in the Protective Operations Section, which provides security for the Governor and dignitaries, and worked various assignments at MROC including organized crime, violent crime, major drugs, domestic security, and was on a drug task force.

In 2017, Williams was promoted to special agent supervisor of the MROC Major Case Squad. He supervised, coordinated, and held different leadership positions for elite teams and task forces within MROC.

In 2020, Williams was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Miami Region as well as commander of the FDLE Special Operations Team.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “I am proud to have Special Agent in Charge Felipe Williams represent and lead our Miami Region. During his 15 years at FDLE, he has exemplified our fundamental values: Service, Integrity, Respect and Quality through his interactions with fellow FDLE colleagues and the community.”

SAC Felipe Williams said, “FDLE has presented me with many opportunities and I am honored to be back in South Florida overseeing the Miami Region. The MROC family has welcomed me back with open arms and I strive to maintain the exceptional work protecting our community.”

Before his appointment to SAC, Williams was the Director of Criminal Justice Professionalism (CJP) at Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Williams earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Florida A&M University.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Public Information Office

(850) 410-7001

