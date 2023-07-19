Utah Live Concerts Orem Festival Adds Car Show
Bringing Bands and Fans Together for 4th YearOREM, UT, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah Live Concerts Foundation (ULCF) today announced the addition of the Rockin’ Car Show to its own Come Together Festival scheduled for August 18-19 in Orem City Center Park.
This collaboration follows on last year’s experimental car show at the Come Together event. Both the festival and car show are free for fans of all ages.
“Last year’s car show was such a great success and the positive feedback we received was awesome,” states Alan Breese, ULCF chair. “So, we decided to make it an annual part of Orem City’s ‘Come Together’ show!”
The car show is sponsored by Doug’s Automotive (Orem, Utah) in conjunction with Northern Utah Mustang Owners Association. The Car Show Coordinator is Doug Liechty - (801)360-7421 (email: Mustangdoug@gmail.com). Registration for interested auto collectors is from 11:00 am – Noon August 19 with the display open to the Public from 12:00 Noon – 6:00pm.
Award Presentations for Mayor’s Choice, People’s Choice, and Best in Show will be presented Saturday 6:30 pm during ‘Come Together’ concert at Orem City Center Park. Ballots for voting for People’s Choice & Best in Show awards can be obtained at the car show registration table /canopy. Volunteer Application
In its fourth year, ULCF events have attracted more than 10,000 fans to these free family friendly events created by the musician board members of ULCF. A growing raft of sponsors and the City of Orem CARE program ensure a sensational summer celebration. VIDEO .
Utah Live Concerts Foundation consists of experienced, local professionals with all the proven resources to plan, collaborate, and execute unique, fun, and cause-related community musical events in Utah. These include Touring-grade Sound Engineering & Equipment, Web Design/Creation, Stage Design & Management, Public Relations, Sales & Sponsorship Procurement, and Graphic Arts.
This year’s charity partner will again be the American Red Cross. Fans can follow Utah Live Concerts Foundation events at https://utahliveconcerts.org/.
About Utah Live Concerts Foundation
Utah Live Concerts Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, provides professional, family friendly events that are cause-related and advance communities with a special focus on meeting the needs of the underserved. We align with corporate sponsors and 501c3 non-profit organizations to benefit marginalized folks in your area. Our critical connections include dozens of bands and hundreds of skilled musicians ready to rock ANY sized venue!
