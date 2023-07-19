Submit Release
FEMA Adding Sites to Offer Free Rebuilding and Repairs Tips in Guam

FEMA is adding sites to its roster of locations offering free mitigation advice. As part of a continued effort to help residents in Guam rebuild from Typhoon Mawar, FEMA is offering free tips and advice on how to rebuild stronger and safer against storms. 

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance staff will also be on-site to provide assistance for FEMA disaster assistance registration and application reviews. 

Each location will have an Assistive Listening Device for customers who may have hearing difficulty. 

The joint team of Mitigation and Disaster Survivor Assistance will be present at the following locations on the following dates:

Guam Home Center

 

(Dededo)

Pay-Less Supermarket Micronesia Mall

(Dededo)

Yigo Pay-less Supermarket

(Yigo)

282 E. Marine Corps Drive

Dededo, GU 96929

1088 W. Marine Corps Drive

Dededo, GU 96929

525 Chalan Ramon Haya

Yigo, GU 96929

July 22-23 and July 25-28

(Note: close on July 24)

July 22-23 and July 25-28

(Note: close on July 24)

July 22-27 

(Note: close on July 28)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday.

To extend assistance to more survivors, the joint team is planning to incorporate additional sites soon. 

If you haven’t applied for federal disaster assistance yet or need to update a pending application contact FEMA by visiting disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362 (The Helpline is available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week at no cost for Guam residents). 

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, visit our website.  

Follow FEMA at Twitter and Facebook. 

