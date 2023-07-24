Oradell Libary extends our Edward Albee exhibit until 8/30/23
Greece alla The Women of Trachis period by Sophocles and our production Off-Broadway.
Albee exhibit ALL OVER (1971) to ZOO STORY (1958); LADY FROM DUBUQUE (1980) to 3 Tall Women in 1994.
Library Director "acknowledged our hard work making the program so rich & unusual. Your pre-production tour of the exhibit and remarks helped us process Edward Albee's complex collage piece."”NYC, NY, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtsPRunlimited, Inc.
— John J Trause, Library Director
The Oradell Libary asked us to extend our Edward Albee exhibit until 8/30/23.
Albee: A to Z now until August 30th.
Oradell Library Director also "wanted to acknowledge my hard work into making the program so rich and unusual. Your pre-production tour of the exhibit and introductory remarks helped us process Edward Albee's complex collage piece."
From a rendering of the set design for ALL OVER (1971) to a woodcut cover on ZOO STORY (1958).
A major feature story on THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE (1980) in the NYTimes to a copy of 3 Tall Women that won the Pulitzer Prize in 1994.
His TONY award citations for Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf (1963) to a landmark revival of TINY ALICE (1970). We thank Oradell Library for their support and hope you can support us too.
ArtsPR photo with Ellen Lanese, John J Trause, Don Zirilli, Anthony Spaldo (rear), Christine Conforti, Daniel P Quinn and Patricia Flynn our cast for BOX-MAO-BOX. Photo by K. Kramer for ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. We returned to Oradell Public Library with Albee's BOX after we performed William Carlos Williams' PATERSON with Pat Flynn and Christine Conforti with direction by Daniel P Quinn in 2019.
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc.,
presented
Edward Albee's
play
BOX-MAO-BOX on July 10th.
By Special Arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, NYC
375 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649,
United States +1 201 262 2613
We are grateful to Friends of the Oradell Library, for their support.
On Tiananmen Square 1989-2023
Your comment has been approved!
Thank you for sharing your thoughts with The New York Times community.
Daniel P Quinn | New Jersey 6/7/23
I remember Tianamen Square while it was happening, and felt crushed as well in mind, if nor body.
View your comment
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/07/opinion/tiananmen-square-chinese-massacre.html#commentsContainer&permid=125592775:125592775
ArtsPR: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support
With Film Freeway we won 25 Awards 12/20- 7/23.
http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/artsprunlimited_news_on_the_web_/
Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here