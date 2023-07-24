Oradell Libary extends our Edward Albee exhibit until 8/30/23

Greece alla The Women of Trachis period by Sophocles and our production Off-Broadway.

Albee exhibit ALL OVER (1971) to ZOO STORY (1958); LADY FROM DUBUQUE (1980) to 3 Tall Women in 1994.

Library Director "acknowledged our hard work making the program so rich & unusual. Your pre-production tour of the exhibit and remarks helped us process Edward Albee's complex collage piece."”
— John J Trause, Library Director
The Oradell Libary asked us to extend our Edward Albee exhibit until 8/30/23.

﻿Albee: A to Z now until August 30th.

Oradell Library Director also "wanted to acknowledge my hard work into making the program so rich and unusual. Your pre-production tour of the exhibit and introductory remarks helped us process Edward Albee's complex collage piece."

From a rendering of the set design for ALL OVER (1971) to a woodcut cover on ZOO STORY (1958).

A major feature story on THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE (1980) in the NYTimes to a copy of 3 Tall Women that won the Pulitzer Prize in 1994.

His TONY award citations for Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf (1963) to a landmark revival of TINY ALICE (1970). We thank Oradell Library for their support and hope you can support us too.

ArtsPR photo with Ellen Lanese, John J Trause, Don Zirilli, Anthony Spaldo (rear), Christine Conforti, Daniel P Quinn and Patricia Flynn our cast for BOX-MAO-BOX. ﻿Photo by K. Kramer for ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. We returned to Oradell Public Library with Albee's BOX after we performed William Carlos Williams' PATERSON with Pat Flynn and Christine Conforti with direction by Daniel P Quinn in 2019.

BOX-MAO-BOX on July 10th.

﻿By Special Arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, NYC

375 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649,

United States +1 201 262 2613

We are grateful to Friends of the Oradell Library, for their support.

On Tiananmen Square 1989-2023

Your comment has been approved!
Thank you for sharing your thoughts with The New York Times community.

Daniel P Quinn | New Jersey 6/7/23

I remember Tianamen Square while it was happening, and felt crushed as well in mind, if nor body.

View your comment

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/07/opinion/tiananmen-square-chinese-massacre.html#commentsContainer&permid=125592775:125592775

With Film Freeway we won 25 Awards 12/20- 7/23.

http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/artsprunlimited_news_on_the_web_/

About

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 28 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2022), and PRIMO magazine. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2022 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

