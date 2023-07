Oradell Libary extends our Edward Albee exhibit until 8/30/23

ArtsPR: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support Oradell Greece alla The Women of Trachis period by Sophocles and our production Off-Broadway.

NYC, NY, USA, July 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ArtsPRunlimited , Inc.The Oradell Libary asked us to extend our Edward Albee exhibit until 8/30/23.Albee: A to Z now until August 30th.Oradell Library Director also "wanted to acknowledge my hard work into making the program so rich and unusual. Your pre-production tour of the exhibit and introductory remarks helped us process Edward Albee's complex collage piece."From a rendering of the set design for ALL OVER (1971) to a woodcut cover on ZOO STORY (1958).A major feature story on THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE (1980) in the NYTimes to a copy of 3 Tall Women that won the Pulitzer Prize in 1994.His TONY award citations for Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf (1963) to a landmark revival of TINY ALICE (1970). We thank Oradell Library for their support and hope you can support us too.ArtsPR photo with Ellen Lanese, John J Trause, Don Zirilli, Anthony Spaldo (rear), Christine Conforti, Daniel P Quinn and Patricia Flynn our cast for BOX-MAO-BOX. Photo by K. Kramer for ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. We returned to Oradell Public Library with Albee's BOX after we performed William Carlos Williams' PATERSON with Pat Flynn and Christine Conforti with direction by Daniel P Quinn in 2019.ArtsPRunlimited, Inc.,presentedEdward Albee'splayBOX-MAO-BOX on July 10th.By Special Arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, NYC375 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649,United States +1 201 262 2613We are grateful to Friends of the Oradell Library, for their support.On Tiananmen Square 1989-2023Your comment has been approved!Thank you for sharing your thoughts with The New York Times community.Daniel P Quinn | New Jersey 6/7/23I remember Tianamen Square while it was happening, and felt crushed as well in mind, if nor body.View your commentArtsPR: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support With Film Freeway we won 25 Awards 12/20- 7/23.