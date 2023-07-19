Skillable Named a Leader in Virtual Labs for the Eighth Time

As the most trusted business technology marketplace, the user ratings on G2 prove that the hands-on approach to learning is working for the millions of learners using the Skillable platform.” — Chris McCarthy, CEO of Skillable

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For the eighth consecutive time, Skillable has been named a Leader in Virtual Labs by G2, earning the number one spot in the category. Skillable has earned over 133 badges from customer reviews since Fall 2020, highlighting the consistent value and support being delivered to hundreds of Skillable enterprise customers and millions of learners each year.

Skillable also earned “Best Usability,” “Highest User Adoption” and is ranked number one for user satisfaction in the Enterprise Market. The user experience of a learning solution is critical given that 7 in 10 employees report that they don’t have the skills needed to do their jobs and only 25% believe that current training is improving their performance.

“Experience-driven learning not only increases satisfaction and adoption, as our recent G2 ratings prove, but also reinforces skills and ensures job readiness,” explains Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Skillable. “As the most trusted business technology marketplace, the user ratings on G2 prove that the hands-on approach to learning is working for the millions of learners using the Skillable platform. Investing in Skillable’s virtual labs and off-the-shelf learning experiences will drive provable results for your business by making skills applicable to roles and validating that they are at the right level for your needs.”

The latest G2 ratings also indicated that estimated Time to Go Live and return-on-investment periods have decreased, suggesting that Skillable customers are implementing the platform in a shorter timeframe and seeing returns faster. User reviews also mention the ease of using Skillable. As one recent user shared, “One of the things I loved most about Skillable was the variety of labs available. They were extremely well-designed and provided a hands-on learning experience that really helped me to grasp the concepts being taught. [They were] the perfect learning tool.”

Read more about what Skillable users are saying at skillable.com/reviews. You can also view past rewards at skillable.com/trophy-case.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Skillable

A four-time Inc. 5000 company, Skillable believes validated learning experiences will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Veritas and Skillsoft trust Skillable to deliver hands-on learning experiences at scale. Skillable has delivered on that promise by supporting more than one million new learners in 2022 and over 25 million learning experiences in its tenure.