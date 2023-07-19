DORIS HOWE OFFERS A WONDERFUL INSIGHT INTO PARENTHOOD IN HER BOOK, Adoption Joys: They Expected a Miracle
Doris Howe shares her perspective as an adoption caseworker.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- While some parents may face challenges in conceiving a child, adoption can be a wonderful way to bring joy and fulfillment to their lives—it's a beautiful opportunity to provide a loving home for a child in need. A book written by Doris Howe titled "Adoption Joys: They Expected a Miracle" highlights the stories of real-life families who have achieved happiness through their journey of adopting a child.
Doris Howe emphasizes that adopting is more than just adding a new member to the family; it is also about establishing a covenant bond between the child's biological parents and the adoptive parents. This connection, which is based on trust, mutual respect, and love, can provide consolation and reassurance for all people involved. People who are considering adoption can gain hope and support from reading about other people's adoption experiences.
“Above all else, the stories within this work show that the human spirit is alive and well, full of compassion and love instilled within them by the Lord. In her inspiring book, Howe does an incredible job of exploring the many issues that impact adoption and effectively illustrating what a joy and blessing a God-centered one can be." says Mihir Shah, from US Review of Books.
Read more about the miraculous experience of adopting a child by purchasing "Adoption Joys: They Expected a Miracle" on Barnes and Noble, and other digital bookstores around the globe.
