St. Johnsbury Barracks / UPDATE Missing Person Located
UPDATE 07/19/2023 at 1120 hours
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4005283
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury – Vermont State Police Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE: 07/18/2023 at 2104 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Thetford
NAME: Albert Zinkavage
AGE: 50
HEIGHT: 6’00
WEIGHT: 250
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, Vermont
INCIDENT DETAIL:
The Vermont State Police located Albert Zinkavage successfully and without incident.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4005283
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury – Vermont State Police Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE: 07/18/2023 at 2104 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: ST. JOHNSBURY
NAME: Albert Zinkavage
AGE: 50
HEIGHT: 6’00
WEIGHT: 250
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, Vermont
INCIDENT DETAIL:
On July 18, 2023 at approximately 2104 hours, the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call for a missing person, Albert Zinkavage (50) of Thetford, VT. Zinkavage was last heard from on Thursday, July 13th, 2023. Zinkavage goes by “Bud” and is said to be driving a 2002 White Chevy Tahoe, bearing CT Registration AK04595. A photo of Zinkavage has been attached to this notice. Friends, and family of Zinkavage, as well as the Vermont State Police have reason to believe Zinkavage may have traveled to PA, or is out of state. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
The Vermont State Police ask that anyone with any information regarding Zinkavage, or his whereabouts, are encouraged to reach out to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks at 802-748-3111.