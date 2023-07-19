Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / UPDATE Missing Person Located

UPDATE 07/19/2023 at 1120 hours

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4005283

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf                       

STATION: St. Johnsbury – Vermont State Police Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE: 07/18/2023 at 2104 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Thetford

 

NAME: Albert Zinkavage

AGE: 50

HEIGHT: 6’00

WEIGHT: 250

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, Vermont

 

INCIDENT DETAIL:

 

              The Vermont State Police located Albert Zinkavage successfully and without incident.

 

 

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: ST. JOHNSBURY

 

INCIDENT DETAIL:

              On July 18, 2023 at approximately 2104 hours, the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call for a missing person, Albert Zinkavage (50) of Thetford, VT. Zinkavage was last heard from on Thursday, July 13th, 2023. Zinkavage goes by “Bud” and is said to be driving a 2002 White Chevy Tahoe, bearing CT Registration AK04595. A photo of Zinkavage has been attached to this notice. Friends, and family of Zinkavage, as well as the Vermont State Police have reason to believe Zinkavage may have traveled to PA, or is out of state. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

 

The Vermont State Police ask that anyone with any information regarding Zinkavage, or his whereabouts, are encouraged to reach out to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks at 802-748-3111.

 

