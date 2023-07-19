Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,201 in the last 365 days.

Ambassador of Brazil presented copies of his credentials

Ambassador of Brazil presented copies of his credentials

19/07/2023

112

Today, on 19th of July, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev received the copies of credentials from the Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil (with the residence in Astana city) Rubem Antonio Correa Barbosa.

V.Hajiyev congratulated the Ambassador with the appointment to the responsible post and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current agenda of bilateral partnership. The sides discussed the prospects for the development of interaction both in the interstate format, as well as in the frame of the authoritative international structures.

The Turkmen side expressed interest in developing cooperation in such spheres as energy, oil processing and chemical industries, agriculture, transport and textile industry.

The interlocutors exchanged opinions on expansion of cultural-humanitarian cooperation between Turkmenistan and Brazil, as well as on the prospects for developing cooperation in the field of sports and tourism.

You just read:

Ambassador of Brazil presented copies of his credentials

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more