Ambassador of Brazil presented copies of his credentials

19/07/2023

112

Today, on 19th of July, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev received the copies of credentials from the Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil (with the residence in Astana city) Rubem Antonio Correa Barbosa.

V.Hajiyev congratulated the Ambassador with the appointment to the responsible post and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current agenda of bilateral partnership. The sides discussed the prospects for the development of interaction both in the interstate format, as well as in the frame of the authoritative international structures.

The Turkmen side expressed interest in developing cooperation in such spheres as energy, oil processing and chemical industries, agriculture, transport and textile industry.

The interlocutors exchanged opinions on expansion of cultural-humanitarian cooperation between Turkmenistan and Brazil, as well as on the prospects for developing cooperation in the field of sports and tourism.