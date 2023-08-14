Dr. Isela Cantuarias, DDS Listed as Top Dentist for Cosmetic, Implant and Family Dentistry
New Jersey Dentist Selected for the America's Best Dentists Directory and Award for 2023
Dr. Isela Cantuarias, DDS, Selected as Best for Family and Cosmetic Dentistry”WEST NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey dentist, Dr. Isela Cantuarias, has been selected to the America's Best Dentists registry for 2023.
Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.
Dr. Cantuarias practices at "Complete Dental Works", with two locations at 765 Queen Anne Rd in Teaneck, and 439 60th Street, West New York, NJ. Dr. Cantuarias is a co-owner of the practices, with her dentist/husband, Dr. Charles Ro, DMD.
Dr. Cantuarias received her Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree (DDS) from New York University School of Dentistry in 2011.
She then completed an Advanced Dental Residency at Hackensack University Medical Center. She has been active in continuing education ever since, concentrating on, and now specializing in Cosmetic Dentistry, Digital Smile Design, Dental Implants and Orthodontic Treatment. In addition, Dr. Cantuarias was awarded Fellowship status by the prestigious Resnik-Misch Institute.
"Complete Dental Works" offers full dental services for the entire family. Dr. Cantuarias and Ro pride themselves on delivering the highest quality of care with professionalism and ethics. They utilize the most updated technology, such as 3-Dimensional imagery, Digital Impressions, Solea Painless Laser, Therapeutic Botox and Advanced STA Anesthesia.
Services include Aesthetic Dentistry, such as Teeth Whitening, Veneers, Smile Alignment, Digital Smile Design and Dermal fillers. Emergency care is available, with specialists on staff for Oral Surgery and Endodontics (Root Canals).
The practice also offers Implant Dentistry, Orthodontic Aligners, Crowns, Bridges, Fillings, Cleanings and General Dental procedures.
The practice is well-known for their family-friendly environment, to ensure patients are relaxed and at ease.
Treatment is specifically tailored to each individual to improve overall health and quality of life. All options for care are fully explained and customized to each individual's needs and desires.
Dr. Cantuarias is a member of the America Dental Association, New Jersey Dental Association, AGED, and Fast Braces. She is an active supporter at ST. Jude's Cancer Center, Vanguard Veterans, and is involved in teen bullying and suicide prevention.
Drs. Cantuarias and Ro have over 1500 Five-Star Reviews online, from very satisfied patients.
For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com, or contact Dr. Isela Cantuarias directly in her Teaneck office at 201-8364400, at her West New York location at 201-865-5150, or by visiting her website at CompleteDentalWorks.com.
The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "America's Best Dentists" directory.
