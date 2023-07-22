A new short story collection from a group of leading romance writers delivers support to injured veterans

Exciting anthology written by best-selling, award-winning authors – who are also veterans or veterans’ family members

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, July 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New short story collection from a group of leading romance writers, Heroes, Holidays, and Hope, offers up an enticing selection of passionate tales from some of the leading voices in the world of romance fiction - who also happen to be veterans or veterans’ family members. Proceeds from this holiday-themed collection support the Fisher House Foundation, comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital.

This is the first installment in an annual series from the eponymously named Heroes, Holidays, and Hope Project, that will select a new, worthy organization each year to which they will contribute sales revenue and direct donations. The stories in volume 1 are contemporary military romance, taking place during the cold weather months, aligning with the ‘holiday’ theme.

While sharing some common themes of ‘Sacrifice,’ ‘Valor,’ and ‘Patriotism,’ the stories range through a variety of romance traditions and steam levels, ensuring that it can appeal to a wide cross-section of readers. This ‘must have’ limited edition will launch on December 6, during the winter holiday season, and will only be available for 6 months.

The collection includes stories from Laura M. Baird and Dania Voss (Co-Founders of the project), as well as Hannah Morse, Laurie Ryan, Lynn Spangler, and Sadira Stone.

“We think it’s important to recognize the sacrifices of veterans and their families, and to bring a voice to their passionate side,” says Dania Voss. “These stories embody the theme – ‘they fought courageously on the battlefield, now they’re fighting for love.’ Readers can show their love by joining our campaign!”

The project’s goal is to raise at least $3000 during its year-long campaign. Books can be pre-ordered for only $1.99 at the Heroes, Holidays, and Hope project website, and are also available on popular book sites like Amazon, CraveBooks.com, Barnes & Noble, Kobo and more.

About the Heroes, Holidays, and Hope Project

We are a group of Veterans and Veterans' family members who are also bestselling and award-winning romance authors! We put our group together to publish a yearly military, holiday romance collection that also donates to military / veteran related charities. Learn more at our website www.heroesholidaysandhope.com/#/ or on our Facebook page: Heroes, Holidays, and Hope Project Supporters | Facebook.