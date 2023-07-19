Flash Memory Summit Announces it Pre-conference Seminars for 2023

Six New Tutorials on Important Technologies in Memory and Storage

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flash Memory Summit 2023 (FMS), the premier memory and storage event taking place August 8-10, 2023 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California, announces their new pre-conference seminars. These six seminars will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023. These half-day sessions cover important new topics in DRAM, CXL, Cybersecurity, Disaggregated Memory, UCIe™, and SSD controllers.

These FMS seminars are organized and presented by industry leaders who are expert practitioners of their topics. The three morning seminars will be held from 8:30 p.m. to noon. The three afternoon sessions will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The tutorials offered are as follows.

Monday Morning, August 7

• Seminar A: Introduction to Compute Express Link™ (CXL™), featuring speakers from AMD, Intel, and Rambus

• Seminar B: Introduction to DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) presented by well-known memory expert, Bill Gervasi

• Seminar C: Enterprise Storage Cybersecurity, presented by NUTS Technologies and ShapeShift Ciphers

Monday Afternoon, August 7

• Seminar D: Introduction to UCIe™ — Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express™, organized by Debendra Das Sharma, UCIe™ Consortium Chairman and Senior Fellow at Intel

• Seminar E: Implementing Disaggregated Memory, featuring speakers from Meta and Microsoft

• Seminar F: SSD Controllers, organized by Erich Haratsch, Senior Director of Architecture at Marvell

“These all-new seminars are the fastest way to get up-to-speed on important technologies,” said Chuck Sobey, FMS General Chair. “As FMS continues to expand our coverage of memory and storage, these tutorials prepare our attendees to get the most out of our keynotes, exhibits, and industry-leading technical presentations.”

The seminars are scheduled to enable individuals to pair morning and afternoon topics that either complement each other, or combine to provide a broad overview of diverse technologies. Details about each seminar are available here at https://bit.ly/3rEZii3 .

FMS points the way to developing more powerful enterprise applications for the cloud, hyperscalers, high-performance computing, IoT, embedded systems, and vertical market segments such as automotive and industrial. Register for FMS and the pre-conference seminars here at https://bit.ly/3PK9rEr.

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit will be held August 8-10, 2023, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California. Produced by Conference ConCepts, FMS showcases the industry’s key applications, technologies, vendors, and innovative startups that are driving the multi-billion dollar high-speed memory and SSD markets. First held in 2006, FMS is the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory and other high-speed memory technologies within demanding enterprise storage applications, high-performance computing, AI/ML, the cloud, and mobile and embedded systems. For more information, visit Flash Memory Summit and follow us on Twitter @FMS2023.



