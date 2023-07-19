UM offers various summer programmes

MACAU, July 19 - The University of Macau (UM) has offered a series of summer programmes and training courses this year. They cover a wide range of fields, such as integrated circuits, smart cities, biomedical science and health sciences, artificial intelligence and big data, cyberspace security, economics and management, and languages. The target participants are undergraduates who wish to pursue master’s or doctoral programmes, outstanding university students, language learners, as well as students and faculty members of higher education institutions. The summer programmes and training courses aim to deepen participants’ understanding of the disciplines concerned, broaden their horizons, and enhance their competitiveness.

More than 30 summer programmes and training courses are offered by UM this year, including the summer camps organised by two state key laboratories for the first time. The first summer camp for outstanding undergraduate and postgraduate students, organised by the State Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI and the Institute of Microelectronics, provided an opportunity for participants to learn about integrated circuits R&D and technology first-hand through campus tours, laboratory visits, presentations and talks, as well as integrated circuit design activities. Meanwhile, the first IOTSC Summer Camp for outstanding mainland university students organised by the State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City arranged a series of academic talks and experiments for participants to learn about the development trends and real-world applications of smart city technologies.

The Faculty of Business Administration, the Faculty of Education, the Faculty of Health Sciences, the Faculty of Science and Technology, the Faculty of Social Sciences, and the Global Affairs Office have also launched various types of summer camps respectively, enabling participants to explore the learning environment of the faculties at UM and the characteristics of their academic programmes, to familiarise themselves with the fields concerned, and to gain a deeper understanding of Macao’s history and culture. These include the Summer Camp for Outstanding Students of UM Partner Universities 2023, the Tsinghua University “Hong Kong and Macao Studies” Summer Course, the Summer Camp for Outstanding Students, the Portuguese Language Summer Course, and more.

In addition, the Centre for Continuing Education has been providing various types of training courses to higher education institutions in mainland China. This summer, the centre has offered more than 20 courses to students and faculty members from over 20 mainland universities, covering areas such as biomedical science and health sciences, artificial intelligence and big data, cyberspace security, smart energy, leadership, as well as economics and management. The courses not only enable members from mainland higher education institutions to experience UM’s international education setup, but also facilitate exchanges and cooperation between UM and mainland universities to jointly promote talent cultivation.