TechBehemoths Survey Reveals Key Insights into Digital Marketing Tools and Channels for IT Companies
TechBehemoths Survey Reveals Key Insights into Digital Marketing Tools and Channels for IT Companies
The most comprehensive digital marketing survey reveals multiple paradigm shifts in digital marketing for 2023 and predicts more upcoming changes.”BERLIN, GERMANY, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital marketing tools have always played a crucial role in helping IT companies analyze, plan, and implement their strategies across various channels. However, the preferences for these tools are not evenly distributed, leading to some tools being more effective than others. In 2023, the rise of AI tools and the integration of AI technologies in existing digital marketing tools have created a dynamic market landscape, challenging the dominance of established favorites.
— TechBehemoths
To determine the most popular and effective digital marketing tools, TechBehemoths conducted a comprehensive survey from May 15 to 25, 2023. The survey covered 2,542 IT companies across 57 countries and territories.
The survey commenced by exploring the digital channels used by IT companies to advertise their products and services. Respondents were allowed to select multiple answers, considering that companies often employ multiple channels to achieve their advertising goals.
Key findings from the survey include:
- Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Reigns Supreme: The survey revealed that 88.4% of respondents considered SEO as their preferred advertising method.
- Content Marketing and Social Media Marketing followed closely, with 79.3% and 76.8% of respondents respectively.
Underutilized Strategies: Affiliate marketing and influencer marketing were found to be the least favored strategies, with less than 10% of responses indicating their usage.
Additional survey highlights:
- Almost 60% of IT companies have between 1-3 marketers on their team.
- Over 34% of IT companies and digital agencies frequently use Content Marketing.
- Approximately 60% of IT companies and digital agencies frequently use SEO tactics and tools in their activities.
- Video marketing for self-advertising is not widely adopted by most IT companies and digital agencies.
- One-third of surveyed IT companies do not employ PPC for self-advertising.
- The majority of IT companies and digital agencies exhibit a limited focus on affiliate marketing.
- Only 2.9% of IT companies and digital agencies utilize influencer marketing for self-advertising.
- Semrush (55.20%), Ahrefs (44.80%), and Google Search Console are the top three most used SEO tools.
- Google Trends (47.30%), Yoast (43.20%), Moz (24.50%), Bing Webmaster (22.80%), and Google Lighthouse (19.90%) are other notable SEO tools in the survey results.
- Mail Chimp (46.10%) and HubSpot Email Marketing (27.40%) are the most widely used email marketing tools.
- LinkedIn (90%), Facebook (73%), and Instagram (68%) are the prevalent social media platforms for IT companies and digital agencies.
- YouTube (70.10%) is the dominant video-sharing platform, followed by Vimeo (13.30%) and TikTok (11.60%).
- Google Analytics (82.20%) and Google Keyword Planner (61.40%) are widely adopted research and analytics tools.
- A significant proportion of IT companies and digital agencies (81.30%) do not engage in affiliate marketing.
- Only 1.70% of respondents are willing to allocate a budget of $5000 to $10,000 for influencer marketing activities.
- 39.80% of companies and agencies have used press release services, while 45.20% have not.
The survey results provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of various digital marketing channels in generating leads for IT companies and digital agencies. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) emerged as the top-performing channel, with 69.70% of respondents reporting it as the primary source of leads in the past year.
Furthermore, the survey shed light on the content marketing distribution channels frequently utilized by IT companies and digital agencies. Medium emerged as the favored choice, with 40.20% of respondents utilizing the platform for content distribution. Quora and LinkedIn Pulse also gained popularity, with 32% and 29% of respondents respectively.
TechBehemoths is the platform that connects projects with IT service providers globally. It is created in Germany and lists 45,000+ reputable IT service providers from 140 countries, that cover 500+ services, from logo design to complex AI and enterprise projects.
Marcel Sobieski
TechBehemoths
+49 176 36302768
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn