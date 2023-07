North Carolina State Emergency Response Commission (SERC)

The State Emergency Response Commission will meet on Friday, July 21, at the State Emergency Operations Center. The meeting will be available via livestream at ncdps.gov/news-conference.

WHAT: State Emergency Response Commission (SERC) Meeting. The 23-member SERC is responsible for protecting the state’s citizens and environment through effective emergency planning.

WHEN: Friday, July 21, 2023, at 9 a.m.

WHERE: State Emergency Operations Center

Joint Force Headquarters Building,

1636 Gold Star Drive,

Raleigh, NC 27607

AGENDA:

09:00 AM Call to Order

Old Business

09:05 AM Approval of April 21, 2023 Meeting Minutes

New Business

09:10 AM New Member Introductions

09:15 AM 2023 Hurricane Season Update Laura Silver, NCEM Plans

09:25 AM 2023 Homeland Security Grant Program Matt Kemnitz, NCEM Administration

Project Brief

09:40 AM Lithium-Ion Batteries: Considerations Elizabeth LaDow, USDOT

for Emergency Response

10:00 AM Statewide Interoperability Greg Hauser, NCEM Operations

Executive Committee Update

10:10 AM Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Caroline Valand, DPS

and Office of Violence Prevention Sherry Hunter, DPS

10:20 AM SERC Association/Agency Reports

North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs

North Carolina State Highway Patrol

North Carolina National Guard

North Carolina Association of EMS Administrators

North Carolina Department of Labor

International Association of Venue Managers

The remaining 2023 regularly scheduled SERC Meeting will be October 20, 2023 at 09:00 AM

Note: The Chairperson may call special meetings as needed.