MDC offers free nighttime crappie fishing clinic July 28 at Truman Lake

Warsaw, Mo. – One way to connect with nature while avoiding summer heat is to fish at night. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free Night Fishing for Crappie clinic from 8 to 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28, at Truman Lake. Night crappie fishing is similar to daytime fishing, except, there are some techniques for lights and tackle use that are helpful, as well as night-time boating safety tips.

The sights and sounds of the Missouri outdoors at night add fun to fishing after dark. This clinic can advance the skills of novice or experienced anglers. MDC will provide all necessary fishing tackle, bait, and personal floatation devices. Participants can also bring their own fishing gear and Coast Guard approved life jackets. Life jackets must be worn while in the boats. Instructors will also teach participants how to clean the fish they catch at the end of the clinic.

Participants will meet at the boat launch ramp at Truman Lake State Park west of Warsaw. This clinic is open to participants ages 18 and older. Space is limited. Participants ages 18 to 64 must have a valid fishing permit. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4WE. For more information contact Ginger Miller, MDC conservation educator, at Ginger.Miller@mdc.mo.gov, or Chris Brooke, MDC fisheries management biologist, at Chris.Brooke@mdc.mo.gov.