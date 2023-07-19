Oncology Data Advisor® Receives 2023 APEX® Award of Excellence for Health/Medical Websites
Oncology Data Advisor® is honored to receive an Award of Excellence in the Health/Medical Website category of the 2023 APEX® Awards for Publication Excellence.
We would like to extend our gratitude to the many individuals who have contributed their knowledge and expertise to make our publication a valuable, reliable resource for the oncology community.”ROCHELLE PARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oncology Data Advisor® is honored to receive an Award of Excellence in the Health/Medical Website category of the 2023 APEX® Awards for Publication Excellence.
— Thomas Abrams, MD
Awarded annually, the APEX Awards recognize excellence in publishing by professional communicators. Recognition is presented to outstanding publications that showcase imaginative strategies, in addition to creative and effective communication. Judging is based on distinction in graphic design, editorial content, and the ability to achieve overall communications excellence.
The mission of Oncology Data Advisor is to provide thorough coverage of important clinical research with insightful expert commentaries via videos, podcasts, and written articles that put advances into perspective, with the ultimate goal of supporting the multidisciplinary oncology team as they strive to provide optimal care for their patients.
Oncology Data Advisor was distinguished for this award thanks to the contributions of its Editorial Board, a multidisciplinary panel of oncology experts led by Dr. Thomas Abrams, and its Fellows Forum, an online resource led by and geared towards Hematology/Oncology Fellows. Members of the Editorial Board and Fellows Forum provide invaluable insights into relevant content for oncology clinicians, setting Oncology Data Advisor apart as a leader in health care communication.
“We at Oncology Data Advisor are honored to receive this recognition for publication and communications excellence,” commented Dr. Abrams, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Editor in Chief of Oncology Data Advisor. “We would like to extend our gratitude to the many individuals who have contributed their knowledge and expertise to make our publication a valuable, reliable resource for the oncology community.”
For more information about Oncology Data Advisor’s offerings, including the Fellows Forum, Data Hubs, FDA approval reporting, conference coverage, and more, visit https://oncdata.com/.
About Oncology Data Advisor and i3 Health
Oncology Data Advisor delivers up-to-date, clinically relevant content spanning new drug approvals and cutting-edge scientific breakthroughs, to interviews and commentary from key opinion leaders. Content is carefully tailored to give readers a succinct overview of the latest advances that are directly applicable to their patients and practices.
i3 Health's mission is to enhance the proficiency of the multidisciplinary team by providing evidence-based, fair-balanced CME/NCPD/CPE-approved activities that address identified professional practice gaps and unmet educational needs. i3 Health is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians and is accredited with distinction as a provider of NCPD by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) Commission on Accreditation.
Keira Smith
Oncology Data Advisor
+1 973-928-8085 ext. 215
email us here