Armstrong & Associates Acts as Redwood’s Sole Buy-Side Search Advisor in its Latest Purchase of Rockfarm
Deal Brings Armstrong’s Supported Closed Investment Transactions to 25BROOKFIELD, WI, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), an internationally recognized leader for third-party logistics market information and consulting, is pleased to announce its role as the sole buy-side search advisor for Redwood Logistics in its acquisition of Rockfarm Supply Chain Solutions and Global Distribution and Logistics (Rockfarm) announced July 11.
“It was great working with the A&A team as our sole buy-side search advisor in securing our recent deal with Rockfarm. We expect significant value creation and growth with Rockfarm and are mutually focused with the A&A team in closing more deals going forward,” said Mark Yeager, Chief Executive Officer, Redwood Logistics.
“Partnering with Redwood in finding suitable acquisition prospects via our M&A practice has been a great experience. Redwood has a clear vision and knows what it wants in an acquisition target. The deal solidifies Redwood’s modern 4PL services, tech-enabled managed services, and supply chain integration capabilities,” said Evan Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer, Armstrong & Associates, Inc.
Redwood’s acquisitions in recent years include its 2019 acquisitions of Atlanta-based, LTL freight manager, LTX Solutions, in January; Chicago, technology-based freight broker, Strive Logistics, in March, and TMS services provider Eminent Global Logistics, in May.
In 2021, Redwood Logistics expanded its parcel offering with the acquisitions of Skipjack, a multi-carrier SaaS parcel platform, and Proactive Global Logistics, a non-asset-based parcel service provider. In addition, Redwood was acquired by private equity firm AEA Investors LP.
In 2022, Redwood landed on Armstrong’s Top 50 U.S. 3PLs list for the first time, placing 48th.
Armstrong will continue its focus on pursuing complementary targets for Redwood to further expand it network scale, transportation management offerings, and freight under management buy finding best-in-class prospects to expand Redwood’s portfolio.
On another note, Armstrong & Associates is hosting its 11th annual 3PL Value Creation North America Summit at Embassy Suites Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago, Illinois on October 18th and 19th. C-level 3PL executives, investment community leaders, and technology innovators gather in this unique forum to assess the current and future state of the third-party logistics market and explore strategies for value creation in a rapidly changing environment. With panels dedicated to M&A and Private Equity Investment in 3PL, be sure to reserve your tickets today!
To join us as a sponsor or speaker, please call 1-414-545-3838 or contact us at: request event information. For additional event details, please visit https://www.3plogistics.com/3pl-na-summit-2023/.
ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for 3PL market information and consulting.
A&A’s mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of our continued work in supporting our mission, A&A’s 3PL market research is frequently cited in media articles, publications, and securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs. In addition, A&A’s email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers globally.
A&A’s market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 40 3PLs, supported 25 closed investment transactions, and provided advice to numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.
For more information, please contact: Evan Armstrong at +1-414-545-3838 or email Evan@3PLogistics.com.
Source:
Armstrong & Associates, Inc.
13400 Bishops Lane | Suite 70
Brookfield, WI 53005 USA
Phone: +1-414-545-3838 Fax: +1-414-545-3906
Website: www.3PLogistics.com
Evan Armstrong
Armstrong & Associates, Inc.
+1 414-545-3838
email us here