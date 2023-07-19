LLYC leads M&A advisory in LatAm and ranks in the Top 10 in Americas, according to Mergermarket
In the Americas, LLYC ranks eighth, with a total of eleven transactions valued at $23.273 million, and is the only Spanish consulting firm in the Top 10
LLYC (BME:LLYC)MIAMI, FL, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LLYC has closed the first half of 2023 as leader in M&A advisory in Latin America and within the Top 10 in the Americas region as a whole, where it ranks eighth by deal value, according to official rankings published by Mergermarket. This milestone has been achieved thanks to the total number of transactions advised by the firm in this region in the first six months of the year, amounting to a total of eleven operations for a total of $23.273 million.
Additionally, Mergermarket has confirmed that LLYC is among the global Top 10 for the value of transactions advised, with a total of 24 transactions for a total of $25.531 million. Meanwhile, the firm leads the Spanish market and ranks in the Top 5 in Europe.
Among the main transactions advised in the Americas are: the merger of the American group Bunge with its Canadian rival Viterra ($8.200 million), the acquisition of Ininfa Colombia by Nunsys, and the purchase of a 29.36% stake in the Brazilian company Vidroporto by Vidrala.
International leadership of FGS Global, partners of LLYC
It is important to highlight the leadership of FGS Global, an international communications consultancy that is associated with LLYC. The firm closed the first half of 2023 as No. 1 worldwide by number of deals (116) and second by value ($175.328 million).
"Beyond the fluctuations of the activity derived from the current context, LLYC has established itself as a reference advisor for M&A transactions at a global level. The firm's ability to involve specialists to cover all the potential needs of a transaction in its different stages, and its capacity to deploy local teams in the main financial markets, has been key," explained Dario Alvarez, CEO of LLYC USA.
About LLYC
LLYC (BME:LLYC) is a global communications, digital marketing and public affairs consulting firm that helps its clients to face their strategic challenges with solutions and recommendations based on creativity, technology and experience, seeking to minimize risks, seize opportunities and take care of the reputational impact. Amidst today's disruptive and uncertain context, LLYC assists its clients to achieve their short-term business goals and set a path, with a medium- and long-term vision, that upholds their social license to operate and enhances their prestige.
LLYC is listed on the Spanish secondary stock market, BME Growth. The firm currently has 21 offices in Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Spain (Madrid and Barcelona), the United States (Miami, New York, San Diego and Washington, DC), Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal and the Dominican Republic. LLYC also provides services through affiliated companies throughout Latin American markets.
Two leading industry publications rank LLYC among the world's top communications companies. It is ranked 39th by revenue worldwide according to PRWeek's Global Agency Business Report 2023 and 40nd in PRovoke's Global Ranking 2023. LLYC has been named the Top Communication Consultant in Europe at the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards, and Communication Consultant of the Year in Latin America at the 2021 International Business Awards.
