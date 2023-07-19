SuranceBay and Annuities Genius Join Forces to Revolutionize Annuity Selection Process
EINPresswire.com/ -- SuranceBay, a leading insurance technology firm specializing in producer contracting and compliance automation solutions for the life and annuity industry, is proud to announce its partnership with Annuities Genius, an innovative InsurTech platform revolutionizing annuity sales decision-making. This strategic collaboration brings together the expertise of both companies to enhance the annuity product selection process and provide a streamlined user experience.
With this new partnership, users of Annuities Genius and SureLC will enjoy seamless data flow between the two platforms. The integration instantly identifies compliance requirements, automatically configures the products available to the advisor’s distribution channel, and provides ongoing can-sell monitoring. Moreover, any missing requirements can be submitted to the agency and satisfied before new business is initiated. Streamlined processes allow advisors to save time and concentrate on selecting the best products for their clients. The partnership will enhance the overall purchasing experience for customers by continued digitization of the entire workflow process.
"Combining SuranceBay's compliance and distribution knowledge with Annuities Genius' product expertise drastically reduces the workload of agency administrators,” said Anatole Tartakovsky, SuranceBay’s CTO & Chief Product Architect. “This improvement is long overdue in a field that has become increasingly regulated and complex."
“Both Annuities Genius and SuranceBay are committed to modernizing the annuity industry,” said David Novak, CEO of Annuities Genius. “Enabling an automated quote-to-apply process is a big step to digital sales transformation. Through this partnership, we expect advisors and agencies to realize how technology not only helps them save time and make more sales, but also build trust and confidence.”
The collaboration between SuranceBay and Annuities Genius represents a significant stride toward revolutionizing the annuity industry. It underscores both companies’ commitment to innovation and their shared mission to enhance the overall customer experience in the annuity market.
