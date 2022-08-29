SuranceBay Enhances Bestow’s Contracting Processes in New Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- SuranceBay, an insurance technology firm, is partnering with life insurance technology company Bestow to enhance the company’s producer onboarding process. Through SuranceBay’s SureLC™ platform and the new Onboard web-based application, Bestow’s License and Contracting team can review and submit contracting requests within five business days, half of the typical processing time of upwards of 10 days.
"I'm happy to see the optimal review process which Onboard provides has proven so beneficial for Bestow’s contract request workflow. By taking advantage of SuranceBay’s industry leading compliance data and rulesets, and pinpointing only the areas that require review, the reduced processing time is exceptional."
- Anatole Tartakovsky, SuranceBay CTO & Chief Product Architect
SuranceBay provides the ultimate way for carriers and TPAs to connect with contracting requests from their distributors, captive agencies, and direct producers. Onboard is designed to manage the entire producer onboarding and contracting process. With the ability to quickly assess producer compliance issues through rules-based spotlights, configurable background screening, integrated imaging, and approval decisioning with automated notifications - these rich and comprehensive capabilities reduce the transaction processing time by 80%.
“The partnership with SuranceBay provides a much faster and easier onboarding process for BGAs and agents at Bestow. To date, we have seen a 25% increase in contracting requests since making the change and saved an average of four days in contracting time.”
- Steve Robinson, Chief Distribution Officer at Bestow
To learn more about working with Bestow, visit the Bestow Agent Hub.
About SuranceBay
SuranceBay is an insurance Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company. We are dreamers and doers, software engineers and insurance professionals, collaborators and problem solvers. Together, we comprise a talented community of curious minds and passionate professionals who live and breathe your business. We develop and service innovative software that makes buying and selling insurance simpler and faster. Our solutions provide an integrated experience for insurance companies, general agencies, insurance agents, and consumers. For more information, please visit: www.surancebay.com
About Bestow
Bestow is the leading life insurance technology company. As both a direct-to-consumer destination and an infrastructure provider, Bestow powers instant life insurance solutions for businesses of all sizes, across any channel. In a world full of unknowns, Bestow is on a mission to increase financial security for everyone by creating the best possible products and experiences that serve future generations. To learn more, visit bestow.com.
Brian Kirland
Brian Kirland
