SuranceBay to Exhibit Next-Generation Carrier Onboarding Solution at 2022 InsureTech Connect Conference
Carrier Onboarding delivers a single solution for all distribution channels, enabling rapid, error-free onboarding of agencies and agents.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuranceBay will present its next-generation Carrier Onboarding solution at the 2022 InsureTech Connect (ITC) Conference. Carrier Onboarding significantly reduces the time to contract and appoint producers while providing guided user experience.
ITC Vegas is a unique opportunity to showcase new products at the world’s largest
InsureTech event. Over the course of three days, executives from leading InsureTech firms, carriers and agencies will review new products and charter the course for years to come.
“Insurance is going through digital transformation making it more real-time, with data instantly available across distribution channels,” said Anatole Tartakovsky, Chief Technology Officer at SuranceBay. “Carrier Onboarding is integrated seamlessly with our SureLC™ Agency Onboarding used by 700,000 Life and Annuity producers and over 1,000 of IMOs and BGAs. Built as SaaS, the new platform allows quick and easy deployment, and on average reduces onboarding time by 75%. All requirements and decision making are routed via application in real time”
* Carrier Onboarding is a highly configurable platform, allowing carriers to adopt and integrate the features they need on their own schedule. Built on top of time tested technology producing contracts for 600+ carriers, Carrier Onboarding has full stack of components:
Carrier portal with streamlined onboarding process that can be administered by carrier, TPA or distribution upline administrators. All agencies already using SureLC will be integrated automatically.
* Licensure, Regulatory and demographic data automatically populate from NIPR, with automated daily updates. FINRA/SEC information is updated weekly and on-demand
* SureLC Concierge service brings on-demand state and product training data, AML and Best Interest, with reciprocity rules built in in the scope of the contracts states and lines of business
* SureLC Spotlight highlight for review only the items that require your attention, allowing to automatically accepting verified requirements
* Built-in configurable background screening (criminal, credit, etc.) eliminates backlog and minimizes the cost.
* Can-sell Component provides compliance checklist in the context of new business submitted with contracting, or created by API from upstream system
Carrier Onboarding can be configured for SureLC Compliance+ to manage state appointments, licensing, product training and other routine tasks. Can-Sell module can be configured to provide health checks for your entire distribution on a periodic basis/changes to the producer profile either from NIPR or distribution partners.
To learn more about Carrier Onboarding, visit SuranceBay at booth #3318 the 2022 ITC Conference or schedule a demonstration.
About SuranceBay
SuranceBay is #1 Onboarding solution in Life/Annuity/Health segment serving 700,000 producers across 1,000+ IMOs/BGAs and delivering contracts to 600 Carriers.
Established in 2009 by technology pioneers and insurance professionals, the company is uniquely focused on providing best in class full lifecycle compliance solutions.
For more information, please visit www.surancebay.com.
Brian Kirland
SuranceBay
+1 949-735-5087
