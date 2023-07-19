Submit Release
Cravey Real Estate Services and Partners Facilitate Successful Sale of River Court Shopping Center in Corpus Christi, TX

River Court Shopping Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. and Partners Real Estate are pleased to announce the successful completion of the sale of River Court Shopping Center, a 13,400 square foot retail center located at 14017 Northwest Blvd, Corpus Christi, Texas. Lynann Pinkham of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. and Gustavo Torres of Partners Real Estate, represented the Seller, KCP River Court in this transaction.

River Court Shopping Center has a diverse tenant mix and a 100% occupancy rate. The center features national retailers, including First Cash Pawn, Cricket, Eyemart, Hu-dat, and others, ensuring a vibrant shopping experience for visitors. Its location on the main thoroughfare in Calallen offers excellent visibility and accessibility, with a traffic count of 30,014 vehicles per day (VPD). Moreover, the shopping center provides prompt access to Interstate 69E, located just 0.7 miles away.

Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., a leading full-service commercial real estate firm with extensive experience in the Corpus Christi area, collaborated with Partners Real Estate, a trusted name in real estate brokerage, to broker the transaction. Leveraging their combined expertise, market knowledge, and extensive network of clients, Lynann Pinkham of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. and Gustavo Torres of Partners Real Estate ensured a smooth and successful sale process.

For inquiries or further information, please contact:
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Address: 5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240, Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Phone: 361-289-5168
Email: lynann@craveyrealestate.com

About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With over 45 years of experience, the company provides a comprehensive range of services, including brokerage, property management, development, and consulting.

Lynann Pinkham
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
+1 361-289-5168
email us here

