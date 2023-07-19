EVIVA Trinity Mills: Mixed Use Transit Oriented Development Breaks Ground
One of America's Largest TODs to be in Carrollton (TX)
The Integral Group is proud to spearhead EVIVA Trinity Mills, a project that exemplifies our dedication to creating exceptional, sustainable communities.”CARROLLTON, TX, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EVIVA Trinity Mills is part of a 25-acre Transit Oriented Development (TOD) and marks a significant milestone for the evolution of an important part of the City of Carrollton (TX) and metro DFW, made possible through a public/private partnership between the City of Carrollton, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), The Integral Group, Koa Partners, and Artemis Real Estate Partners. This innovative project is spearheaded by The Integral Group, a renowned leader with over 30-years of master development experience creating residential and mixed-use development projects.
EVIVA Trinity Mills continues to promote a new era of urban living, seamlessly blending residential and commercial spaces within a vibrant and sustainable community. Enveloping a dynamic promenade adorned with a captivating water feature and public green spaces, the project embodies The Integral Group’s unwavering commitment to innovative design, inclusive development, community engagement.
Trinity Mills Station is a new mixed-use Urban Village located adjacent to the DART Green Line Transit Station in Carrollton at the intersection of IH-35E and the President George Bush Turnpike (PGBT). The City of Carrollton’s and DART’s objectives were to create a sustainable, vibrant, livable mixed-use district with a variety of high-density residential, commercial office, and retail uses along with a central public space while incorporating enhanced pedestrian amenities and supporting transit ridership. Integral and Koa Partner’s response to the project was a master plan and design that provides for a modern streamline aesthetic of mixed-use, human-scale developments that create a new vibrant destination for Carrollton.
EVIVA Trinity Mills enjoys a strategic location that affords commuters traveling between Denton and Dallas seamless transportation options. The development is a critical element of Trinity Mills Station, the only transfer hub in the DFW metropolitan area, which connects the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) A-train and the DART Green Line.
"As the developer, The Integral Group is proud to spearhead EVIVA Trinity Mills, a project that exemplifies our dedication to creating exceptional, sustainable communities," said Egbert Perry, Chairman of The Integral Group. "Our extensive experience and expertise will guide us as we deliver another transformative development that integrates seamlessly into the fabric of the city of Carrollton, providing residents with a vibrant and inclusive living experience."
The collaboration between The Integral Group, Koa Partners, Artemis, the City of Carrollton, and DART ensures that EVIVA Trinity Mills is designed with meticulous attention to detail. The project incorporates state-of-the-art infrastructure and a thoughtfully designed park, enhancing the quality of life for residents and contributing to the overall appeal of the community.
Harry Lake, founder and chief executive officer of Koa Partners, expressed great enthusiasm for the project, "We at Koa Partners are thrilled to be part of the Trinity Mills Station Project, serving not only the City of Carrollton but the entire region as well. As the local developer, we are excited to contribute to this transformational project that will reshape the landscape and bring sustainable urban living to our community. Together with our partners, we are dedicated to making this vision a reality and creating a lasting positive impact for years to come."
"Today marks a significant milestone in our journey of innovation and transformative development, said Art Lomenick, Principal with Integral’s development division. “The tireless support and unwavering commitment of the City of Carrollton and DART have been instrumental in bringing our vision to life. The power of our collaborative efforts has not only unleashed our creative potential but has also propelled us to surpass conventional boundaries, resulting in a profound and enduring impact. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together and look forward to continuing our shared pursuit of excellence, as we shape a brighter future for our community."
EVIVA Trinity Mills is poised to redefine urban living, offering modern amenities, sustainable design, and unparalleled connectivity. With The Integral Group's visionary leadership and commitment, EVIVA Trinity Mills will set a new standard for multifamily developments and serve as a catalyst for development in Carrollton.
Images of the project available here.
Click here for aerial footage of the construction site.
EVIVA Trinity Mills Details
Market …………. Dallas-Fort Worth Metro
Property type …………. Mixed-use, multifamily
Multifamily units …………. 436 Units (inclusive of 12 live-work flex units)
Unit mix …………. Studios: 10%, One-bed: 65%, Two-bed: 25%
Parking …………. 549 spaces (1.26 spaces/unit)
Ground Floor Retail …………. Approx. 11,000 sq. ft.
Scheduled Completion …………. November 2025
Developer …………. Integral Urban, LLC
Integral is a 300-person company founded in 1993. Today the company has developments and investments in more than 20 U.S. cities. Integral’s portfolio includes master planned, mixed use developments, as well as affordable, workforce and class “A” multi-family housing. The company’s portfolio ranges as far west as San Francisco and as far east as Baltimore, Maryland.
