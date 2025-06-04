Zip Lost Pines Reopens with New Management, Same Stunning Views, and a Reimagined Adventure Experience

BASTROP COUNTY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zip Lost Pines , a beloved zipline destination in Central Texas, is thrilled to announce its grand reopening under new management. With enhanced guest experiences and the same breathtaking views, the adventure park officially kicks off a Grand Reopening and Ribbon-Cutting celebration on Friday, June 13, including one free zip per guest (valid on either the Piney Plunge or Cactus Corridor lines).Located in Bastrop County and easily accessible from Austin, San Antonio, and Houston, Zip Lost Pines invites guests to soar across six exhilarating zip lines and three sky bridges, each offering panoramic views of the Lower Colorado River. With outdoor adventure and eco-tourism on the rise, Zip Lost Pines is the perfect destination for families, thrill-seekers, and groups - whether you’re visiting for the first time or coming back for more unforgettable rides!“The views we saw were amazing! This was the most fun I've had in years!! This was my first time zip lining and I'm so glad we chose this spot.” - Marissa.Join us as we officially reopen the doors of Zip Lost Pines with a Grand Reopening Ceremony on Friday, June 13, from 11 AM to 1 PM at 1760 State Hwy 71 W., Cedar Creek. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11:30 AM. To celebrate, we're offering one free zip per guest - choose either Piney Plunge (our kid-friendly line) or the first zip of the main course, Cactus Corridor. After the ceremony, we’ll kick off guided tours of the park. It’s your chance to explore the new and improved features, meet the team, and see why Zip Lost Pines will be a favorite spot for adventure in Bastrop County.Key Dates & Details:-A new management team focused on safety, community connection, and unforgettable experiences.-Grand Reopening Ceremony: June 13 from 11 AM to 1 PM.-Ribbon Cutting: at 11:30 AM.-Tours: begin at 1:30 PM after the ceremony, with one free zip per guest on either Piney Plunge (kid-friendly line) or the first zip of the main course, Cactus Corridor.The new leadership team brings a guest-first approach, building on the park’s legacy while introducing operational improvements to make each ride more fun, safer, and memorable. It’s all designed to help guests reconnect with nature, embrace adventure, and create lasting memories together.Book Now and Save On Your Next Adventure. Whether you’re chasing adrenaline, planning a group adventure, or just ready to unplug and soar through the treetops, Zip Lost Pines invites you to rediscover the thrill. For more information, visit www.ziplostpines.com

