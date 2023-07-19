BCI-Westminster Barracks / Aggravated Sexual Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1000564

Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: Approximately November 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Guilford, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault

ACCUSED: Shawn Grover

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police were notified that Shawn Grover, 57, of Guilford, VT had reportedly sexually assaulted a household member at a residence in Guilford, VT.

According to the findings of the investigation, Grover had nonconsensual sexual contact with an adult member of his household. He is charged with aggravated sexual assault due to a prior conviction in 2004 for aggravated sexual assault on a victim younger than 10 years old.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Grover was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on July 20, 2023 at 12:30 pm for the above charge. Grover was transported via Vermont Probation and Parole to Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) where he awaits arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 20, 2023 at 12:30 pm

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED-LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.