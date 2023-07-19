Submit Release
BCI-Westminster Barracks / Aggravated Sexual Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

 

CASE#: 23B1000564

 

Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes                       

 

STATION:  Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Westminster                   

 

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

 

DATE/TIME: Approximately November 2022

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Guilford, VT

 

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault

 

 

ACCUSED: Shawn Grover

 

AGE: 57

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

The Vermont State Police were notified that Shawn Grover, 57, of Guilford, VT had reportedly sexually assaulted a household member at a residence in Guilford, VT.  

 

According to the findings of the investigation, Grover had nonconsensual sexual contact with an adult member of his household. He is charged with aggravated sexual assault due to a prior conviction in 2004 for aggravated sexual assault on a victim younger than 10 years old.

 

At the conclusion of the investigation, Grover was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on July 20, 2023 at 12:30 pm for the above charge. Grover was transported via Vermont Probation and Parole to Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) where he awaits arraignment.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE/TIME: July 20, 2023 at 12:30 pm

 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

 

LODGED-LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 



Detective Trooper Tyler R. Noyes

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East

Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 (FAX)

