Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Retail Sales Continue to Increase Into Summer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutritional Products International (NPI), a leading retail distribution and marketing company specializing in health and wellness products, recognizes the positive trajectory of retail sales in the United States as consumer spending remains healthy heading into the summer months. Despite a modest increase in June retail sales, NPI Founder and CEO, Mitch Gould, views this development as a favorable sign for companies seeking to introduce their products to the U.S. market.
According to the latest report from the Commerce Department, June retail sales in the U.S. rose by 0.2%, reaching a collective total of $689.5 billion. Although this figure fell short of the Street consensus forecast of a 0.5% gain, it is important to note that the calculation does not account for inflation and includes sales of volatile goods such as gasoline. In fact, when excluding the auto sector, retail sales increased by 0.2%, demonstrating consumer resilience.
Mitch Gould, a global marketing guru with over 30 years of experience in the retail industry, welcomes these positive market trends. As the founder of NPI, Gould has witnessed both domestic and international companies struggle to introduce their products successfully in the U.S. market, often resulting in financial losses. To address this challenge, Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform—a comprehensive system that offers professional services essential for a prosperous product launch.
"NPI's 'Evolution of Distribution' system provides a streamlined approach to importing, distributing, and promoting brands," stated Mitch Gould. "Our platform has been instrumental in helping numerous health and wellness companies navigate through complex market conditions and achieve success in the U.S. retail market.”
NPI specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. The company's expertise, combined with its successful track record and strategic industry connections, has made NPI a trusted partner for international brands seeking market expansion.
For more information about Nutritional Products International and its services, please visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds.
