Three emerging San Diego artists will launch "ART on GARNET" art exhibit community event.

We are thrilled to be hosting the very first, “ART on GARNET” art exhibit to highlight the work of three exceptional emerging artists who are all based in San Diego.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Parker Heath, the Founder of San Diego-based lifestyle brand PAR KER made, is announcing a new art exhibit “ART on GARNET” alongside co-producers and fellow artists Kyle Leblanc and Sydney Perkins.
Creative Artist, Parker Heath who was born and raised in San Diego, CA shared, “We are thrilled to be hosting the very first, “ART on GARNET” art exhibit to highlight the work of three exceptional emerging artists who are all based in San Diego. Our community event is also free to attend and welcomes art lovers, families, and guests to come and join in on the fun.”
The “ART on GARNET” art exhibit is a free community event that will be held on Saturday, July 29th from 5 - 10 pm on 875 Garnet Avenue, located one block from the famous Crystal Pier and just steps from the beach. Garnet Avenue, known for being the pulse of San Diego’s Pacific Beach is the heart of their downtown and features a variety of entertainment and nightlife options with swank restaurants, nightclubs, and bars.
Co-producer for "ART on Garnet", Parker Heath is only 25 years old and has seen incredible growth since graduating from San Diego State University in 2021 where he received his BFA in Studio Arts. By honing his artistic talents for creating beautiful abstract paintings his company PAR KER made was established by experimenting with new styles of art and unique ways to translate his original art into different kinds of home + living collections.
Parker added, “I got started in the art movement by taking a very grassroots approach to selling my artwork at local farmers markets and since meeting Kyle and Sydney, the three of us have worked incredibly hard to put this art exhibit together. Not only are all of us painting like crazy to showcase our newest works but we are working around the clock to produce a killer event. From aligning with sponsors to creating a super fun all ages event. We also have the perfect location and venue that’s in the heart of San Diego’s Pacific Beach Community – famous for its beachfront tourism, and popular nightlife.”
This inaugural “ART on GARNET” event, similar in spirit to other prestigious art festivals in nearby cities of La Jolla and Little Italy, and was designed “by artists to highlight artists”. Their events concept by three local emerging artists Parker Heath, Kyle Leblanc and Sydney Perkins was designed to bring the community of Pacific Beach together.
Artist and Painter Kyle Leblanc commented, “I couldn’t be happier with how this event has come together and to be working alongside Parker and Sydney. Not only does this event give back to the community, it offers a chance for locals to see new original works from three emerging artists.”
Artist and Graphic Designer, Sydney Perkins, Founder of Art of Anomie shared, “I’m thrilled to be able to bring something a little different to Pacific Beach this summer. There’s such a vibrant community here, and gathering people around art feels like a fun and engaging way to connect everyone in a meaningful way. It’s been such a pleasure working alongside Parker and Kyle to get this project off the ground and I can’t wait to share it with the community.”
The “ART on GARNET” event will be held on Saturday, July 29th from 5 - 10 pm on 875 Garnet Avenue, and will feature complimentary beverages for those 21+ older provided by the event’s Headline Sponsors JuneShine & Topo Chico with more sponsors to be announced soon. There will also be complimentary wine and food vendors offering a variety of options for sale. The event will also feature live music hosted by a local DJ. RSVP for free entry on Eventbrite.
Parker Heath follow his journey on social media: @parkermade_ and visit his website at parkermadeshop.com.
Parker Heath is a San Diego-based interdisciplinary artist creating work in a variety of media such as painting, ceramics, textiles, and home accessories. Parker received his Studio Arts BFA in 2022 from San Diego State University. The width of his multi-media work symbiotically allows him to discover and examine how the roles of functionality, materiality, and conformity co-exist with art in contemporary life. Amongst these different practices, Parker has developed his signature artistic approach of which his final pieces embody modern aesthetics while invoking a bohemian style.
Check out Parker Heath’s wallcovering collections with Wall Snobs and Ayara Home and experience his summer art series:
-August 4-6 ART Walk Liberty station San Diego — Outdoor Street Art Festival
-October 6 - 8 La Jolla Art & Wine Fest. — Outdoor Street Art Festival
-November 2 - 5 ART San Diego — Expo with Redwood Art Group — Convention Center
Kyle Leblanc @_kyleleblanc and kyleleblanc.co
The artist Kyle LeBlanc brings a unique vibrant energy to fine art. Unlimited by the boundaries of traditional practice. LeBlanc was reborn as an artist in 2018. Collegiate athlete in football and track, LeBlanc found his love for art in his last year at Idaho State University where he received his bachelor's degree.
2020 LeBlanc managed to turn his art aspirations into a living profession and the artist continues to live the dream in California. LeBlanc has worked with professional athletes, famous musicians & big named brands to place his work into collections worldwide. Large-scale, bold, and brilliantly colored murals are as interesting and perfect in their imperfection as small-scale, intimate pen-on-canvas drawings to the artist Kyle LeBlanc. LeBlanc's goal is to create an imperfectly perfect creative lifestyle - rebirth art as a lifestyle.
Sydney Perkins @art.of.anomie and artofanomie.com
Sydney Perkins is an artist and graphic designer based out of San Diego, California. After graduating with a degree in Criminology and Mathematics and working within the sphere of social services, she spent the better part of the next few years traveling, diving into art, and living life a little more creatively. She went on to study graphic design at Shillington College in Manhattan and has been self-employed as an artist and designer ever since.
Art of Anomie came to life during the pandemic, at a time spent mostly indoors and inside the mind, where Sydney created art out of the experiences and emotions she had moved through over the past couple of years. Her work finds flow in the human form and uses themes of water to illustrate our connectedness to ourselves, others, and the natural world.
SERENA MARTIN
24/7 Creative Agency
serenamartin247@gmail.com