Risk Never Sleeps Podcast Surpasses 1,100 Downloads in Five Months Since Launch

About

Censinet enables healthcare organizations to take risk out of their business with Censinet RiskOps™, the first and only cloud-based exchange that integrates and consolidates enterprise risk management and operations capabilities across critical clinical and business areas. Censinet transforms healthcare risk by increasing productivity and operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to care delivery, data privacy, and patient safety. Censinet is based in Boston, MA and can be found at https://censinet.com/