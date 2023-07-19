Visit of the official delegation of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Korea

19/07/2023

On July 17, 2023, the visit of the official delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan B.Annamammedov to the Republic of Korea began.

During the visit, the Turkmen delegation met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Han Duck-soo.

At the beginning of the meeting, B.Annamammedov conveyed warm greetings and best wishes on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, addressed to the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol.

During the meeting, the parties noted the high level of development of interstate relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea. The parties also exchanged views on promising areas of mutual bilateral cooperation, which has a huge potential for future growth. During the talks, issues related to the increase in bilateral trade were also discussed.

The active participation of Korean companies in the development and modernization of important sectors of the economy of Turkmenistan demonstrates the fruitful nature of the Turkmen-Korean relations, which is an important indicator of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

As the Turkmen side noted, Turkmenistan is ready for further development of cooperation with the Republic of Korea in such important areas of the national economy as the fuel and energy complex, the chemical and textile industries, the transport and communications sector, as well as agriculture.

The sides also discussed several important issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the field of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The great potential of the “Central Asia-Republic of Korea” Cooperation Forum for further development and strengthening of interaction between the two countries was noted.

Also, within the framework of the delegation's visit to Seoul, separate meetings were held between the heads of ministries and departments of Turkmenistan with representatives of leading Korean companies and business circles.