Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,752 in the last 365 days.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentials to the President of the Czech Republic

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentials to the President of the Czech Republic

19/07/2023

92

On July 14, 2023, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Czech Republic (with residence in Vienna) H.Amannazarov presented his credentials to the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel.

During the ceremony of presenting credentials, a conversation was held the President of the Czech Republic.

The President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel conveyed warm greetings to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and expressed confidence that mutually beneficial relations between the two countries would continue to grow stronger.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on various areas of Turkmen-Czech cooperation.

You just read:

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentials to the President of the Czech Republic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more