The Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentials to the President of the Czech Republic

19/07/2023

On July 14, 2023, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Czech Republic (with residence in Vienna) H.Amannazarov presented his credentials to the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel.

During the ceremony of presenting credentials, a conversation was held the President of the Czech Republic.

The President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel conveyed warm greetings to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and expressed confidence that mutually beneficial relations between the two countries would continue to grow stronger.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on various areas of Turkmen-Czech cooperation.