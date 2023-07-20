Business Reporter: A masterclass on partnering with a market maker

How can the risks of trading be mitigated with the help of an intermediary with a fresh approach?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Damian Bunce, Chief Customer Officer at liquidity provider Exness explains in a three-part masterclass series how market makers are democratising trading by offering services to traders that reduce risks deriving from volatility. A market maker’s main task is to provide liquidity for all clients. As there are a lot of pitfalls to trading, for a client it’s important to have a good understanding of the range of services a market maker has on offer to reduce investment risk. One such area is leverage, which allows traders to buy and sell expensive products that otherwise could be beyond their means. However, buying assets with debt comes with the risk of overleverage, which can lead to financial loss. However, services such as a stop loss order means that trading for a client will automatically stop once the price of a given asset falls below a certain level. Meanwhile, negative balance protection, a regulated activity, as well as volatility protection ensure that a client partnering with a market maker doesn’t lose more than their original deposit.In the third part, Bunce talks about Exness – its history, reputation and values. Exness’s mission is to provide uninterrupted liquidity for its clients by integrating the patchwork of asset markets into a unified platform to be able to build compelling pricing propositions.To learn more about market makers’ services and how they help mitigate risks via their services, watch the masterclass series About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Business Insider Germany, Il Fatto and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About ExnessExness Group is a global multi-asset broker that was founded in 2008 with the mission to reshape the online trading industry. Exness aims to maximize its clients’ potential when trading the markets by offering better-than-market conditions on currencies, crypto, stocks, indices, metals, and commodities. Thanks to its fresh scientific and ethical approach. the company has gone from strength to strength, with trading volumes hitting new monthly records in 2023 at $3 trillion from an active client base of more than four-hundred-thousand clients.