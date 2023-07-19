Glenbrook Advisory opens new office in Santiago
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Glenbrook Advisory (GBA), a global financial services group providing clients with asset management, leasing and asset financing, market access, commodity trading, renewables development, specialist advice, access to capital and principal investment in South America, has opened an office in Santiago.
The new office, officially opened April 10, at 9th Floor, Los Militares 4611, Las Condes,, Piso 17, It is currently home to the division of Asset Management, which are looking to accelerate investment across the South American region.
GBA has a two-decade history of investing in Latin America. The company’s current focus is providing capital for economic and social infrastructure, digital infrastructure, real estate, logistics and energy transition assets. The firm also provides capital and services to companies across multiple industry sectors. In April, Glenbrook Advisory made its first principal investment in Chile, leading a consortium that was awarded a contract for the improvement and operation of the Ruta Minera, a private industrial road in Chile that connects Mina Escondida, the highest producing copper mine in the world, to Ruta 5 highway. Also, earlier this year, GBA assisted in the acquisition, of state-of-the-art, widely recognized Class A office building in Santiago. The acquisition marked GBA’s largest real estate transaction in Latin America to date through a private mandate.
“We are seeing exciting changes in Chile and the entire region as more and more people move to urban areas, and local industries expand to serve them,” said Archie Brook, Managing Director, Glenbrook Advisory. “The need for investment in economic and social infrastructure, energy transition, digital investment and other resources is immense amid this rapid development. We look forward to working collaboratively with enterprises in Chile and the region to support development and ensure sustainable growth.”
Rodney Walker, Head of Glenbrook Advisory Private Markets – Americas, commented: “Global investors recognize the long-term growth opportunities that Latin American infrastructure, real estate and other sectors present for their portfolios. We are excited to be expanding our presence in Chile and the region. We look forward to facilitating capital investments in critical sectors supporting the economic development and prosperity of the broader community, in Chile and beyond.
In addition to Santiago, Glenbrook has offices in the United Kingdom and Canada. For more information about Glenbrook’s presence in Chile, visit www.glenbrookadvisory.com
Archie Brook
The new office, officially opened April 10, at 9th Floor, Los Militares 4611, Las Condes,, Piso 17, It is currently home to the division of Asset Management, which are looking to accelerate investment across the South American region.
GBA has a two-decade history of investing in Latin America. The company’s current focus is providing capital for economic and social infrastructure, digital infrastructure, real estate, logistics and energy transition assets. The firm also provides capital and services to companies across multiple industry sectors. In April, Glenbrook Advisory made its first principal investment in Chile, leading a consortium that was awarded a contract for the improvement and operation of the Ruta Minera, a private industrial road in Chile that connects Mina Escondida, the highest producing copper mine in the world, to Ruta 5 highway. Also, earlier this year, GBA assisted in the acquisition, of state-of-the-art, widely recognized Class A office building in Santiago. The acquisition marked GBA’s largest real estate transaction in Latin America to date through a private mandate.
“We are seeing exciting changes in Chile and the entire region as more and more people move to urban areas, and local industries expand to serve them,” said Archie Brook, Managing Director, Glenbrook Advisory. “The need for investment in economic and social infrastructure, energy transition, digital investment and other resources is immense amid this rapid development. We look forward to working collaboratively with enterprises in Chile and the region to support development and ensure sustainable growth.”
Rodney Walker, Head of Glenbrook Advisory Private Markets – Americas, commented: “Global investors recognize the long-term growth opportunities that Latin American infrastructure, real estate and other sectors present for their portfolios. We are excited to be expanding our presence in Chile and the region. We look forward to facilitating capital investments in critical sectors supporting the economic development and prosperity of the broader community, in Chile and beyond.
In addition to Santiago, Glenbrook has offices in the United Kingdom and Canada. For more information about Glenbrook’s presence in Chile, visit www.glenbrookadvisory.com
Archie Brook
Glenbrook Advisory
email us here