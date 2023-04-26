Vanessa Ryan Joins Glenbrook Advisory as Head of North American Distribution
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Glenbrook Advisory (GBA) today announced that Vanessa Ryan has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of North American Distribution, effective immediately. Based in Toronto CA, Ms. Ryan joins from BlackRock where she held leadership roles in both its U.S. and U.K. Institutional Client Businesses. As a member of the senior leadership team for Glenbrook Advisory management business, she will be responsible for GBA’s business development in North America and will oversee its Institutional Client Group, Financial Institutions Group, Alternative Investments Sales, and Consultant Relations Group.
"Vanessa brings to Glenbrook over 25 years of experience in the asset management industry. She has a deep understanding of the North American market, the trends that are driving its evolution, and the strategies needed to grow and develop both our intermediary and institutional client businesses," said Archie Brook, Managing director of Glenbrook Advisory. "Her appointment underscores our commitment to providing outstanding service and differentiated investment solutions to meet the continually evolving needs of our clients."
"This is a fantastic opportunity to further optimize GBA’s distribution capabilities in North America," said Ms. Ryan. "Glenbrook is a well-established global brand, and I am looking forward to working with its outstanding distribution teams to increase our presence in the region and continue to provide world-class investment solutions to new and existing clients."
Ms. Ryan joins Glenbrook from BlackRock where she spent six years in senior leadership roles in both its U.S. and U.K. Institutional Client Businesses. Previously, she spent 19 years at Goldman Sachs Asset Management in several key client-facing roles, including Head of U.S. Consultant Relations, Co-Head of Endowments and Foundations and Head of New York Bank Intermediary Sales. Ms. Ryan started her career as a product strategist in the Global Liquidity business at Goldman Sachs. She earned a B.A. in English and International Studies from Boston College, and an MBA from Columbia Business School.
