The Face of Private Wealth Management Rodney Walker of Glenbrook Advisory

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom of money.
Freedom of time.
Freedom of purpose.
And freedom of relationships.
This powerful, four-pronged approach has made Rodney Walker of Glenbrook Advisory an ahead-of-the-curve leader in his field. "Ultimately with high-net-worth clients and their families, we talk about the word 'freedom'," says Rodney, the Senior Executive Financial Consultant with the firm and a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER (CFP).
"Whether the client is a business owner actively building their business, is within 5 years of retirement or is already retired, success is most often defined as freedom. Not just freedom of money, but of time to do the things you want, freedom of purpose to pursue your passions and freedom of relationships to spend time with your family."
Glenbrook Advisory, which is a team of specialists who have over 100 years of experience combined in the financial markets field. Together, they work their proprietary process, The WiSE Advantage to produce positive outcomes in six essential areas for clients -- business growth, retirement planning, tax planning, estate planning, wills and preparing for the unexpected.
The team expands to outside professionals, such as lawyers, accountants and additional estate planners, are brought in to complete the Private Wealth Planning Experience.
"I'm a key strategist. That's just how my brain works," says Rodney.
"That's why I work well with a team. It really is a family practice that brings together multigenerational client families and looks after them, not just financially, but physically and mentally. That's what makes our practice unique."
Before Rodney became a financial consultant 27 years ago, he travelled the world as a professional skier.
"I discovered I was a better coach than skier and my naturally strategic mind helped bring about positive outcomes for myself and those I coached," he says.
"I bring that same strategy to intergenerational financial planning."
Rodney is married with four children, aged 16 to 23.
He's coached almost every sport imaginable as his kids have grown up.
Rodney is on the board of the YMCA of Toronto and Glenbrook Advisory is a big supporter of the World Vision UK Food Bank 285908 and Safeline Women's Shelter 1070854.
