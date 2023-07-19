Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,691 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 20, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Ashland Sullivan Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont Morristown Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Brown Franklin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler City of Oxford
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Hamilton Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Hamilton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Columbiana Leetonia Exempted Village School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Coshocton Village of West Lafayette
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Village of Bentleyville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of Moreland Hills
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Convention and Visitors Bureau of Greater Cleveland
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Westlake Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Brecksville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
City of Euclid Solid Waste Transfer Facility
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Westlake
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga County Convention Facilities Development Corporation
SPECIAL AUDIT
7/1/2013 TO 12/31/2019		 Special Audit FFR
Delaware Northstar New Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware South New Community Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Northern New Community Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Village of Bremen
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Delta Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Fulton County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Hamilton City of Montgomery
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination
Community Improvement Corporation of Loveland
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Loveland
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence Village of Hanging Rock
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Proctorville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Village of Plain City
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Marion Marion Public Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mercer Mercer County Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ottawa Ottawa County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Portage Randolph Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Seneca Thompson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Clay Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Vinton Vinton County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Williams Village of Montpelier
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 20, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more