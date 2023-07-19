Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 20, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Ashland
|Sullivan Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont
|Morristown Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Brown
|Franklin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|City of Oxford
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Hamilton Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Hamilton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Leetonia Exempted Village School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Coshocton
|Village of West Lafayette
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Village of Bentleyville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Village of Moreland Hills
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Convention and Visitors Bureau of Greater Cleveland
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Westlake Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of Brecksville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|City of Euclid Solid Waste Transfer Facility
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of Westlake
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga County Convention Facilities Development Corporation
SPECIAL AUDIT
7/1/2013 TO 12/31/2019
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Delaware
|Northstar New Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware South New Community Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware Northern New Community Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Village of Bremen
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Delta Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Fulton County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Hamilton
|City of Montgomery
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|Community Improvement Corporation of Loveland
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Loveland
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Village of Hanging Rock
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Proctorville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison
|Village of Plain City
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Marion
|Marion Public Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mercer
|Mercer County Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ottawa
|Ottawa County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Portage
|Randolph Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Seneca
|Thompson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Clay Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Vinton
|Vinton County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Williams
|Village of Montpelier
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit