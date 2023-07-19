The Stage is Set for the Goodguys 35th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals
Make it out to the Goodguys Pacific Northwest Nationals for three days of cool cars, cool people and good times in Puyallup, Washington, July 28-30.
Classic cars gather during the Goodguys Griot's Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals in Puyallup, Washington, set for July 28-30.
Hot Rod fans can enjoy cruising the Washington State Fairgrounds during the Goodguys Show coming this July 28-30 in Puyallup, Washington.
This custom Corvette is just one of the 3,000 amazing cruisers that take part in the Goodguys Rod & Custom show coming to Puyallup, Washington, July 28-30.
The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association continues their 40th anniversary season with the 35th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals in Puyallup, WA.FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The northwest region should get ready for a weekend of hot rodding fun as the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association continues their 40th anniversary season with the 35th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals! Over 3,000 muscle cars, hot rods and classic trucks will rumble into the sprawling Washington State Fair Event Center in Puyallup, Washington, on July 28 – 30 for a weekend of Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times.
This Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals welcome all ’98 and older muscle cars, customs, hot rods and classic trucks on Friday and Saturday, while Sunday allows all years of American made or powered show cars. On Saturday there are special parking areas for anyone that wants to compete for a Goodguys Top 12 Finalist position for Muscle Car, Truck Early (pre-1960) or Custom Rod of the Year, or park in the Builder’s Choice area where the chassis experts at Art Morrison Enterprises will select their Top 10 favorites and present a unique award.
After the show on Friday, the fun continues at Pacific Raceways in near-by Kent, Washington, with the speed and fury of nitro-fueled Funny Cars at the Friday Night Vintage Drags where Goodguys participants receive preferred parking inside the pits. Back at the show on Saturday, things heat up with a tire melting Burnout Contest and the roar of vintage exhibition dragsters revving-up during the Nitro Thunderfest then the Event Center stays open late as show cars cruise through SillyVille and around the fairgrounds at dusk.
The family friendly event features a Kids Zone with games and crafts including a free Model Car Take-and-Make complemented with a model car display. In the same exhibit hall you can get up close to watch the steady hand of pinstripers and artists at the Brush Bash and maybe have your phone case striped for a custom souvenir. If you’re looking for parts, stroll through the Cars 4-Sale Corral, the Swap Meet or Manufacture’s Midway to find the best parts for your project car.
For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/pnwn
WHAT: Goodguys 35th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals
WHERE: Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 9th Avenue SW, Puyallup, WA 98371-0162
WHEN: July 28 - 30, Friday 8am - 5pm, Saturday 8am – 8pm, Sunday 8am – 3pm
TICKET INFO: www.good-guys.com/pnwn, Purchase at the gate or online
Get tickets for the Goodguys 35th Griot's Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals!