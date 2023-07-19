Gridwealth Announces Relocation to New Sudbury Mass. Office to Accommodate Growth
Outgrew original space; consolidated offices
Gridwealth is thrilled to relocate to our new home and be in one location, enabling us to work even better as a team so we can provide our customers with best-in-class commercial energy solutions.”SUDBURY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gridwealth, a leading U.S.-based commercial-scale solar developer, owner, and operator, focused on real estate investors, property owners and retail electric power, today announced that it has moved its corporate headquarters to a new, larger office to accommodate its growth. The company moved from 490A Boston Post Rd., in Sudbury, Mass., to 33 Union Ave. It is currently occupying 16,000 square feet of space on the second floor and in early 2024 it plans to add an additional 12,000 square feet on the first floor when it becomes available.
— Quincy Vale, Chairman, President, and Co-founder of Gridwealth.
Gridwealth had occupied approximately 3,000 square-feet of space at the Boston Post Rd. location since January 2021. It outgrew its original space and had been leasing additional overflow space in a nearby location to accommodate its business growth. Gridwealth currently has approximately 50 employees, a rough doubling of headcount within the past 12 months.
“Gridwealth is thrilled to finally relocate to our new home in Sudbury and be in one location, enabling us to work even better as a team so we can provide our customers with the best-in-class commercial energy solutions,” said Quincy Vale, Chairman, President, and Co-founder of Gridwealth. “This much-needed relocation and consolidation represents a significant investment in our business and enables Gridwealth to continue to deliver performance and value for its customers and clients.”
About Gridwealth
Gridwealth, a U.S.-based developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy assets, offers a full-range of energy services, including C&I scale solar, and battery storage systems, community shared solar services, consulting, retail, and REC brokerage. Gridwealth generates long-term revenue for customer buildings, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). We partner with commercial and industrial property owners, public and private companies, independent power producers, power brokers, universities, and municipalities. To date, Gridwealth has developed, financed, constructed, operated, owned, and maintained over 150 solar projects. For more information, please contact info@gridwealth.com, or visit www.gridwealth.com.
