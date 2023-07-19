Ivan D. Ray, Social Media Influencer gets invite to Lily's F.A.M.E. Event for Appreciation- Mentoring Artists Chicago
An Afternoon of Gratitude and Celebration for Artists and Their Supporters
Playing a volunteer role within M.A.C. formerly known as F.A.M.E., is a rare treasure”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago, Illinois - On July 16, 2023, Ivan D. Ray, a well-known influencer in the digital realm, made a special appearance at the highly-anticipated Lily Liu's F.A.M.E. event held at the prestigious Chicago Yacht Club. The gathering marked a bittersweet farewell to the Foundation of Artists Mentored in Entertainment program, while expressing heartfelt appreciation to all those who had steadfastly supported the Mentoring Artists Chicago organization throughout the years.
Set against the backdrop of the iconic Chicago Yacht Club 400 E. Monroe St, the event was a testament to the transformative power of mentorship and the unwavering dedication of Lily Liu, the founder of Mentoring Artists Chicago and the owner of Lily's Talent Agency in Chicago’s West Loop. For years, Liu's organization has extended a helping hand to struggling talent, providing scholarships to performing arts schools of their choice and igniting their paths towards success.
Seen on American Idol and The Voice, Singer/Songwriter Rebecca Brunner captivated audiences that afternoon with her breath-taking performance on showcasing her mesmerizing voice and undeniable talent. Her hit single "Round Hole" is now available on your favorite streaming platforms, captivating listeners with its infectious melodies and introspective lyrics. Chicago’s Lyteshia J. Gunn-Pope, Event Planner and Networking Consultant said, “playing a volunteer role within M.A.C. formerly known as F.A.M.E., is a rare treasure of not only giving to young artists but is also a rare treasure of becoming a part of a genuine family and host of friends i.e, Lily Liu, Lynette VanDien Bertolotti and Basia Emano.
In the end, Lily Liu's F.A.M.E. event was a testament to the power of mentorship, community, and collective effort. As the Mentoring Artists Chicago organization embarks on a new chapter, its impact will continue to resonate, fostering the growth and success of aspiring artists for years to come.
