Ivan D. Ray, Grammy Member, Joins Love and Hip Hop’s Mama Jones for Announcement Signing of Rap Artist Wild Wild the G

CEO Larry Nicholson, Manager of Mama Jones Productions
Vh1 Love and Hip Hop's Mama Jones and Ivan D. Ray at listening session
Love and Hip Hop’s Mama Jones Announces Signing of Rap Artist Wild Wild the G
As a Chicagoan myself, I've believed in Wild since 2016 when we met in Los Angeles. I'm sure he'll be an asset on his new journey at Vampire Life Entertainment”
— Ivan D. Ray
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago's rap scene has been making waves for years, and now it seems like Emmy Award Winner, seen in the CNN program, “United Shades of America,” Wild Wild Da G is set to take it to new heights. His new hit,” Spend it” is getting a lot of attention on Spotify. The talented rapper has just been signed to Vampire Life Entertainment, headed by none other than Jim Jones - the hip-hop entertainer who has made a name for himself in the industry over the years.
The announcement by Vh1- Love and Hip Hop’s Mama Jones of Wild Wild Da G's signing, was made at Chicago's WGCI Radio located at 233 N. Michigan on Saturday April 15, 2023 at approximately 4:00pm on the weekend show with radio personality KeKe. The signing was a big moment for Wild Wild Da G and his team Chicago Nyke, as they were joined by some of the biggest names in the music industry including Ivan D. Ray, a Grammy Award Academy Member and Social Media Influencer.
"As a Chicagoan myself, I've believed in Wild since 2016, when we met in Los Angeles. I'm sure he'll be an asset on his new journey at Vampire Life," said Ivan D. Ray, highlighting his support for the rapper.
The excitement didn't stop there - prior to hitting the WGCI Studios, there was an exclusive brunch and listening session with some of Chicago's hottest rap artists present, playing tracks and performing for Mama Jones and CEO Larry Nicholson, manager of Mama Jones Productions, at LSD Music Production Studios in Chicago’s South Loop. They were highly impressed with what they saw and heard. Which was really expressed especially when Mama Jones stood up and did her energetic dance.
It seems like Vampire Life Entertainment is keen on discovering more talent from the Chicago area, so we can expect more exciting news from them in the near future. Wild Wild Da G's signing is just the beginning of what promises to be a bright career in the music industry, and we can't wait to see what he has in store for us. Stay tuned!
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.