Ivan D. Ray Lands International Role in Prague Commercial for a Major Sports Tech Brand

Ivan D. Ray stars as Hibachi Grandpa in a major sports tech brand’s Prague commercial, produced by Biscuit Filmworks with global creative team.

— Vilma Llaguno
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivan D. Ray, a Chicago actor, has been cast as Hibachi Grandpa in a major sports tech brand’s new international campaign, Calling All Thrillionaires. The commercial was filmed on location in Prague, Czech Republic, and represents a milestone for his representation, Dream Team Talent Agency, as its first all expenses paid European commercial booking.

“This is an exciting milestone for our roster,” said Vilma Llaguno, Agency Director at Dream Team Talent Agency. “Ivan’s international booking with a major sports tech brand showcases the caliber of Chicago talent we represent and marks our first all expenses paid European commercial campaign.”

Ray portrays Hibachi Grandpa, a high-energy comedic character brought to life in the campaign. Developed by Orchard Creative (New York) and produced by Biscuit Filmworks (Los Angeles), the project showcases the excitement and global collaboration that define today’s entertainment landscape.

The Prague production was directed by Andreas Nilsson, alongside executive producer Holly Vega, line producer Emily Skinner, production supervisor Jen Berry, and director of photography Lasse Frank. On-the-ground support was provided by Prague service company Unit Sofa, headed by Klara Botlíková.

